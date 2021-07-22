Stock up on popcorn, folks, because the August HBO Max lineup is stacked. James Gunn‘s The Suicide Squad will finally give us the pure joys of Polka-Dot Man and King Shark. (And, of course, the joy of seeing the rest of that magnificent cast go bonkers.) Reminiscence, from Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy, stars Hugh Jackman as a private investigator who helps his clients recover lost memories. We’ll also get more superhero fun with season three of DC’s Titans, a brand new documentary about the 44th president, Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union, and the adorable Elmo will find friendship in Furry Friends Forever: Elmo Gets A Puppy.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out all of the TV shows and movies coming to HBO Max in August 2021 below.

The Suicide Squad

Writer/director James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is set to be the action blockbuster of the summer. The movie follows a rag-tag bunch of criminals who are willing to do anything to get out of prison — even accept a potentially deadly mission from Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) and the mysterious Task Force X. The gang of delinquents is made up of an all-star cast, including Margot Robbie reprising her role as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, and the voice of Sylvester Stallone as King Shark. If the early buzz is any indicator, The Suicide Squad is going to be a violent, hilarious, heartfelt way to escape reality for a few hours.

The Other Two

The Other Two makes its HBO Max debut with the second season premiere. The series’ first season aired on Comedy Central and told the stories of Brooke (Heléne Yorke) and Cary (Drew Tarver), the older siblings of pop superstar ChaseDreams (Case Walker). The second season will follow the siblings as they deal with a new celebrity in the family: their mother Pat (Molly Shannon), who just started her own daytime talk show. Brooke and Cary both have big dreams of their own, but they’re constantly humiliated by being “the other two.” The series was created by former SNL co-head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, and it is brutally, side-splittingly funny. The humor is mean, the barbs are sharp, and it makes for some great comedic television.

Jurassic Park

At this point, I’m sure everyone’s seen Jurassic Park, but if you haven’t, now’s your chance. This colossal hit was directed by Steven Spielberg and based on the best-selling novel by Michael Crichton. It stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum as paleontologists and scientists who are granted access to Jurassic Park, a new theme park that contains living, cloned dinosaurs. What could possibly go wrong? Jurassic Park won three Oscars and paved the way for an entire franchise about dinosaur clones wreaking havoc.

Magic Mike XXL

Steven Soderbergh’s 2012 film Magic Mike is a comedy-drama about the challenges of being a sex object for a living. Its sequel, Magic Mike XXL, is pure, unadulterated joy. Directed by Gregory Jacobs, the 2015 sequel follows Mike (Channing Tatum) and his crew of male erotic dancer friends as they road trip to a stripper convention for one last big show. The movie explores the bonds of their friendship and is full of heart. There’s plenty of frank discussions about sex and sexuality, but the respect these guys have for the women they dance for is put first. If you can make it through Joe Manganiello doing a striptease in a convenience store without laughing, you might just have a heart of steel.

One Hour Photo

One Hour Photo might be one of the most unsettling movies ever made. This 2002 psychological thriller was written and directed by Mark Romanek and stars Robin Williams as a lonely photo technician. Williams was best known for his comedic roles, but his performance in One Hour Photo is absolutely terrifying. William’s sad sack character Sy has no friends or family, and he becomes obsessed with a family he develops photos for. His obsession eventually becomes dangerous, but the less you know about One Hour Photo, the better. Just make sure to watch it as soon as it drops on HBO Max on August 1.

TV and Movies Coming to HBO Max in August 2021

August 1:

2 Days in the Valley, 1996 (HBO)

9/11: Fifteen Years Later, 2016

A Mighty Wind, 2003 (HBO)

A Walk Among the Tombstones, 2014 (HBO)

The Accidental Spy, 2002 (HBO)

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, 2005 (HBO)

Americano, 2017 (HBO)

Anna to the Infinite Power, 1982 (HBO)

Backtrack, 2016 (HBO)

Basic Instinct, 1992 (HBO)

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction, 2006 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Best in Show, 2000 (HBO)

Betrayal at Attica, 2021

On September 13, 1971 the State of New York shot and killed 39 of its own citizens, injured hundreds more, and tortured the survivors. The plan to retake D Yard led to one of the bloodiest days in American history, and set the stage for the worst aspects of modern policing. Radical lawyer Elizabeth Fink tells the story of the Attica prison rebellion, and how she exposed the cover up that went on for decades.

The Betrayed, 2008 (HBO)

The Birdcage, 1996 (HBO)

Black Death, 2010 (HBO)

Blue Ruin, 2014 (HBO)

Brown Sugar, 2002 (HBO)

Changeling, 2008 (HBO)

Chasing Mavericks, 2012 (HBO)

Collateral, 2004 (HBO)

Constantine, 2005

Deep Cover, 1992 (HBO)

The Devil’s Double, 2011 (HBO)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, 1988 (HBO)

Dolphin Tale, 2011 (HBO)

The Double, 2014 (HBO)

Empire of the Sun, 1987

The End, 1978 (HBO)

Envy, 2004 (HBO)

Epic, 2013 (HBO)

Extranjero (aka Foreigner), 2018 (HBO)

For Your Consideration, 2006 (HBO)

Freejack, 1992 (HBO)

The Fugitive, 1993

Ghosts of Mississippi, 1996

The Great Gatsby, 1974 (HBO)

The Great Gatsby, 2013 (HBO)

Gun Shy, 2017 (HBO)

Hangman, 2017 (HBO)

Heaven Can Wait, 1978 (HBO)

Hitchcock, 2012 (HBO)

Horror of Dracula, 1958

How to Deal, 2003 (HBO)

Hudson Hawk, 1991

Humpday, 2009 (HBO)

Imperium, 2016 (HBO)

Inception, 2010

Joe, 2014 (HBO)

Johnny English Reborn, 2011 (HBO)

Julia, 2009 (HBO)

Last Action Hero, 1993

The Lincoln Lawyer, 2011

Malcolm X, 1992

Man Down, 2016 (HBO)

The Man in the Iron Mask, 1998 (HBO)

Mean Streets, 1973

Mr. Soul!, 2018

New in Town, 2009 (HBO)

Nobody Walks, 2012 (HBO)

Nurse 3D, 2013 (HBO)

One Hour Photo, 2002 (HBO)

The Out-of-Towners, 1999 (HBO)

Popeye, 1980 (HBO)

The Pope of Greenwich Village, 1984 (HBO)

The Prince, 2014 (HBO)

The Reader, 2008 (HBO)

Red, 2008 (HBO)

Red Riding Hood, 2011

Requiem for a Dream, 2000

Scary Movie, 2000

The Score, 2001 (HBO)

Sex and the City, 2008

Sex and the City 2, 2010

The Shawshank Redemption, 1994

Spawn, 1997

The Spirit, 2008 (HBO)

The Square, 2017 (HBO)

Stand and Deliver, 1988 (HBO)

Tango & Cash, 1989

Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo, 2006

Thirteen Ghosts, 2001

Vice, 2015 (HBO)

War, 2007 (HBO)

Woodstock (Director’s Cut), 1994

You’ve Got Mail, 1998

August 2:

Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

This six-part, half-hour documentary series pulls back the curtain on life at a privately owned TV station in the small desert town of Pahrump, Nevada, revealing a colorful cast of characters in front of and behind the cameras.

August 3:

Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, 1993

Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

August 5:

Furry Friends Forever: Elmo Gets A Puppy, Max Original Special Premiere

The Suicide Squad, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)

August 6:

Sin Aliento (aka Breathless), 2020 (HBO)

August 7:

All My Life, 2020 (HBO)

August 8:

A Different World

August 10:

Hard Knocks ’21: Dallas Cowboys, Sports-Based Reality Series Premiere (HBO)

HBO Sports and NFL Films are partnering with “America’s Team,” the Dallas Cowboys, for an unfiltered all-access look at what it takes to make it in the National Football League. This season chronicles training camp with the five-time Super Bowl champion NFC East franchise.

August 12:

FBOY Island, Max Original Season Finale

FBOY Island The Podcast is the aftershow for the hottest new dating show on HBO Max, FBOY Island. Join Hosts Jared Goldstein and Danielle Perez, along with some very special guests, to break down all the behind the scenes drama of each episode’s wildest and steamiest moments.

The Hype, Max Original Series Premiere

Titans, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find where they belong. In season three, circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City, where they will reunite with old friends and face new threats.

August 14:

Jurassic Park, 1993 (HBO)

Jurassic Park III, 2001 (HBO)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997 (HBO)

August 15:

The White Lotus, Limited Series Finale (HBO)

August 16:

Hard, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)

Top Gear, Season 29

August 17:

Godzilla vs. Kong, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)

August 19:

Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground, Max Original Documentary Special Premiere

This documentary special honors Henry Hampton’s masterpiece Eyes on the Prize (1987-1990) and conjures ancestral memories, activates the radical imagination and explores the profound journey for Black liberation through the voices of the movement.

Looney Tunes Cartoons Back to School Special, Max Original Special Premiere

Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is, Max Original Special Premiere

Marlon digs deeper to explore other fears as well, such as raising a daughter, dealing with a rebellious teenage son, and probably his greatest fear, the realization that his bad decisions are what tore his family apart. Marlon’s journey towards self-awareness can be encapsulated in the simple phrase… “You know what it is.”

Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Series Premiere

Sweet Life: Los Angeles, from Emmy and Golden Globe® nominee Issa Rae, gives an honest and unique look into what it means to be young, Black, and in constant pursuit of one’s dreams in the heart of South Los Angeles. The series follows a group of ambitious childhood friends showcasing their relatable, authentic and sometimes stumbling mid-20s moments as they embrace the joy and struggles of adulthood, navigating love and family, and building their careers as tastemakers in the city where they grew up.

August 20:

Half Brothers, 2020 (HBO)

Reefa, 2021 (HBO)

Reminiscence, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)

August 22:

100 Foot Wave, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

This six-part series intimately captures the decade-long odyssey of surfing pioneer Garrett McNamara, who, after visiting Nazaré, Portugal in hopes of conquering a 100-foot wave, pushed the sport to ever-greater heights and alongside locals helped transform the small fishing village into the world’s preeminent big-wave surfing destination.

San Andreas, 2015

August 24:

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, 2021

August 25:

Lincoln: Divided We Stand, 2021

August 26:

The Other Two, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

With their pop star brother, ChaseDreams (Case Walker), officially entering retirement at the ripe old age of fourteen, Brooke and Cary (Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver) must now contend with a new famous family member: their 53-year-old mother Pat (Molly Shannon), and her eponymous daytime talk show. Humiliated at being The Other Two yet again, they double down and make it their mission not to be.

August 28:

Magic Mike XXL, 2015 (HBO)