The Avengers were able to undo the death of half the universe and get rid of Thanos and his whole army. But how will they fare when they’re faced with the difficult task of working together to solve puzzles and get out of an escape room?

For those who don’t know, an escape room is a puzzle-solving game where you and a group of friends (or strangers) are placed inside of a room, and the only way to get out is to use your surroundings to figure out how to escape. The movie Escape Room can help paint a picture for you, or you can watch as some of the cast members from Avengers: Endgame partake in an escape room with co-director Joe Russo as their gamemaster. See what happens with The Avengers escape room below.

The Avengers Escape Room

Anthony Mackie, Letitia Wright, Sebastian Stan, and Benedict Cumberbatch are the ones tasked with taking on this escape room, and Joe Russo watches their every move. Funnily enough, all of their characters were snapped out of existence in Avengers: Infinity War, so maybe the rest of the Avengers who were also snapped away had their own escape rooms that they had to solve in order to be snapped back to life by Hulk in Avengers: Endgame.

The group is mostly pretty quick on the uptake when it comes to figuring out the puzzles. But then again, the entire experience is condensed down to four minutes, so maybe it took them awhile to crack some of the puzzles. Of course, they all got out, even if it took Joe Russo giving them plenty of hints.