The animated adaptation of The Addams Family just arrived in theaters last year, but with a box office haul over $203 million on a budget of just $23 million, MGM has wasted no time in getting a sequel off the ground. The Addams Family 2 has been officially announced to arrive just in time for Halloween in 2021. However, one member of the original voice cast won’t be returning, and a new cast member with an impressive array of voices has come on board.

The Addams Family 2

The Addams Family 2 was announced with this little teaser trailer, but the official press release accompanying it didn’t have any story details. It just generically says that the Addams family will get tangled up in wacky adventures and find themselves involved in hilarious run-ins with all sorts of unsuspecting characters. Oh, and they also stay true to themselves by bringing their iconic spookiness and kookiness wherever they go. They are creepy and kooky after all.

Charlize Theron (Morticia), Oscar Isaac (Gomez), Chloë Grace Moretz (Wednesday), Nick Kroll (Fester), Bette Midler (Grandma) and Snoop Dogg (It) are all reprising their roles from the original movie, and you can see Fester and Wednesday getting into some cartoon shenanigans involving fire and a bunch of octopus ink in the teaser above.

However, one cast member from the original movie won’t be returning. Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) voiced Wednesday’s brother Pugsley in the first movie, but he’s not been replaced by Javon “Wanna” Walton (Utopia). Either Wolfhard’s puberty finally caught up with his voice and he can no longer play the younger Pugsley or his role in Ghostbusters: Afterlife made him a considerably more expensive cast member.

There’s also a new cast member joining the sequel with Bill Hader taking the role of a new character named Cyrus. This doesn’t appear to be a character inspired by The Addams Family comic strip or television series, so we don’t know anything about him. But having Hader voice the character is all we need to know in order to be interested. Here’s hoping the rest of the voice cast doesn’t just phone it in like they did in the first movie. Nick Kroll is the only one putting any real effort into his performance as Uncle Fester, and it shows.

In fact, there’s a chance that you could improve The Addams Family voice cast. The Addams Family Voice Challenge began today and runs through November 4, giving fans a chance to voice a yet-to-be-named character in the movie, along with a prize of $2,000. If you think you’ve got what it takes, go over to AddamsFamilyVoiceChallenge.com to find out how to enter.

Director Greg Tiernan will also be back for the sequel, working with Laura Brousseau and Kevin Pavlovic as co-directors, and he said in the official press release:

“The success of last year’s animated film was proof of the enduring legacy of The Addams Family and its ability to transcend popular culture. This second film will be every bit as fun as the original. We are thrilled to welcome Bill Hader and Javon Walton, and to welcome back our incredible original cast for this exciting next chapter in the Addams’s journey.”

The Addams Family 2 will arrive in theaters next year on October 8, 2021.