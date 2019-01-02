Now that we’re officially in 2019, the /Film team wanted to take a look back at the year in film that was 2018, and that includes some of the best marketing we saw. Often times, even before a trailer arrives online, we’ll see a poster announcing the arrival of any given movie. And while most posters are forgettable and lack any remarkable style, movie posters are still very much an artform, and a lot of studios know how to do them right. That’s why yours truly took the time to round up what I have deemed the 20 Best Movie Posters of 2018.

Before we get to the countdown, let’s establish the ground rules for consideration. In order to be considered for the list, each poster had to be an officially sanctioned movie poster released in conjunction with a film released in 2018. There are also no Mondo prints, screen prints, or giclées, but you may find posters that were created as official IMAX or promotional posters for theatrical or online marketing. Foreign posters also qualified.

20. Night School

The level of detail in this banner poster is incredible. This could have easily just been a collection of floating heads in the traditional, glossy Photoshop style we’ve come to expect from movie posters. But it takes the signature style of high school notebooks drawings and uses it to recreate a bunch of moments and characters from the movie.

19. Isle of Dogs

The symmetry of Wes Anderson’s traditional visual style helps make this poster stand out, not to mention the ensemble of dogs with all their unique traits and nametags, including the two robot dogs. It’s just an eye-catching assembly of good dogs.

18. Proud Mary

Another poster with some symmetrical style feels like it’s taking a cue from the art of Tyler Stout in some ways. Using a silhouette to contain images is a common movie poster design, but it’s not common to see characters, weapons, and settings from the movie forming the afro of the titular character.

17. The Sisters Brothers

How is it that more westerns haven’t used the wanted poster as inspiration for a movie poster? I love that the photos of John C. Reilly and Joaquin Phoenix aren’t particularly clear, adding to the authentic feel of the wanted poster aesthetic. It’s simple, but it works so well.

16. Slice

What I love most about this poster is that it feels like it has real texture to it. The pizza boxes look so worn and stained. The blood splatters and drips look real. And the tagline works in conjunction with the checked boxes at the very bottom, emulating the topping checkboxes on a real pizza box.

15. Summer of ’84

Much like the movies that Summer of ’84 is trying to emulate, this poster calls back to the horror imagery of the 1980s, whether it’s from movie posters or teen horror novels. The blood under the milk carton, which has a skeleton face in place of the missing boy, feels reminiscent of a Goosebumps book, especially since it’s an illustration instead of a real photo.

14. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

It’s nice to get a superhero movie poster that isn’t just a mess of Photoshop slapdash. And while the image above may not seem all that special at a quick glance, it’s a perfect representation of the movie. It turns the Spider-Man formula upside down, it serves as a way of showing Miles Morales diving into a whole new world, but more importantly, it lays out the unique visual style of the movie.