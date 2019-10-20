Sarah Connor in Terminator Dark Fate

The first reactions from Terminator: Dark Fate have rolled in on social media after the first wave of critics recently got a sneak peek at the movie. They weren’t the only ones either. An event at Alamo Drafthouse locations that was marketed as a Terminator 2: Judgment Day fan event with a sneak peek of footage from Terminator: Dark Fate turned into a full fledged screening of the sequel nearly two weeks before it hits theaters. So what are people saying? Get the Terminator: Dark Fate early buzz below.

Here’s what fans at the Alamo Drafthouse saw before they were treated to the entirety of Terminator: Dark Fate:

So if you weren’t at any of the 15 participating Alamo Drafthouse locations around the United States, you’ll just have to wait another 12 days to see the movie. But in the meantime, you can see what people thought with our round-up of reactions from social media. Let’s start with your own editor-in-chief, Peter Sciretta, who seems to have mostly enjoyed the movie:

Below, you can find out the rest of the reactions from critics who have already seen the movie:

It sounds like Terminator: Dark Fate is really hoping to revamp the franchise by injecting some of what made The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day the classics we still revere to this day. However, it seems to do that only in a way that treads the same territory as those movies, just like Star Wars: The Force Awakens, instead of doing anything innovative. Though many say the movie is the best since T2, that’s not exactly a high bar to reach, and that’s probably why many of the reactions say it’s better than they thought it would be and not flat out great.

What’s interesting is the reactions that say Linda Hamilton is the key to making this one work. Many have always said Terminator needs Arnold Schwarzenegger, and while it sounds like he serves his purpose well in this sequel, this doesn’t sound like it’s his movie at all. That’s probably for the best. And we’re very happy to hear that Mackenzie Davis is as badass as she appeared to be in the trailers.

Will audiences be as happy with what director Tim Miller has in store for them? Could this finally be the start of a new Terminator trilogy that has promise? We’ll find out when Terminator: Dark Fate opens in theaters on November 1, 2019. Watch the most recent trailer released right here.

