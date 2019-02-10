Against all odds, another installment of the Terminator franchise is coming this fall. Even though every attempt to bring the franchise back to life after Terminator 2: Judgement Day has mostly been a failure, 20th Century Fox and Paramount Pictures think they have something that will bring audiences back, especially with James Cameron more involved as a producer this time. Though we’re still in the dark about what Terminator 6 will bring to the table, Cameron recently revealed some new tidbits while making the publicity rounds for Alita: Battle Angel.

Even though James Cameron has been quite secretive about the forthcoming Avatar sequels that he’s working on, he had no problem giving up the Terminator 6 working title and opening up a little bit about Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s involvement this time around. Get the scoop on all that below.

First up, speaking with Yahoo, James Cameron was both optimistic and bleak about his perspective of humanity. The filmmaker who has always been obsessed with the future of humanity said, “I tend to be optimistic about people and our capacity to solve problems. When I think of us as empathetic beings, I think we’re going to get through this OK. When I see how people lose their empathy when they get into positions of power, then I lose that hope.” Perhaps that’s where the Terminator 6 working title comes from.

As of now Terminator 6 is going by the working title Terminator: Dark Fate. However, Cameron notes that’s what the title is right now. There’s a chance that could change by the time the marketing campaign officially begins. Honestly, it sounds more like the title of a tie-in book than a new sequel, but it’s certainly better than those Avatar sequel titles. At the very least it offers an ominous tease of what’s to come.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s New Terminator

Of course Arnold Schwarzenegger is playing a Terminator in this latest installment of the franchise. But this won’t be the same Terminator we’ve seen in previous sequels. At the premiere for Alita: Battle Angel, Cameron revealed this about the new Terminator to IGN:

“Arnold’s back and he’s bad… he’s a different Terminator than you’ve ever seen before, I mean literally, he’s a different chassis number, but he’s also a very different guy than you’ve seen before.”

In Terminator Genisys, Schwarzenegger played an aged version of the original T-800, but this sounds like it will be something entirely new. Could we see the technology in the T-1000 from Terminator 2: Judgment Day incorporated into a T-800? It’s certainly possible since this new installment is acting as a sequel to the first two Terminator movies while ignoring any of the sequels that followed.

Schwarzenegger is joined by fellow returning cast member Linda Hamilton as Sarah Conner while Mackenzie Davis and Natalie Reyes are playing new characters in the film. On top of that, Gabriel Luna (Ghost Rider from Agents of SHIELD) is playing another new Terminator this time around.

Tim Miller (Deadpool) is directing this time around, working from a script by Billy Ray, David S. Goyer, Justin Rhodes, Josh Friedman, and Charles H. Eglee. That sounds like a lot of writers, but that was intentional since this movie is meant to be the first in a new trilogy of Terminator movies. We’ve heard that before though, so don’t hold your breath. We’ll have to see how this first one goes first.

Terminator: Dark Fate won’t arrive until November 1, 2019, but hopefully we’ll be finding out more about the movie soon.