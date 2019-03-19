Terminator 6 now has a real title, and it’s one we’ve heard before: Terminator: Dark Fate. Producer James Cameron mentioned this as the working title last month, and it has now been confirmed as official. As far as titles go, it’s not great. Especially since it’s very close to an actual quote from the franchise, which asks the question: why not use that instead?

The Wrap has confirmed the Terminator: Dark Fate title, and I can’t say I’m a fan. In Terminator 2: Judgement Day, a tormented Sarah Connor carves the phrase NO FATE onto a wooden table before going off to try to kill Miles Dyson, one of the creators of Skynet. Sarah’s son John says the phrase comes from something Sarah said in the past – “There is no fate but what we make for ourselves.” This was actually a quote from the first Terminator, but it ended up on the cutting room floor. With all that in mind, why not call this new film Terminator: No Fate? That’s not a great title either, but it at least ties into the franchise as a whole.

But maybe Dark Fate will make more sense once we see the movie. We still don’t know a whole lot about the new film. All we can say for sure is that it’s going to ignore everything after Terminator 2, which is a good idea. Deadpool‘s Tim Miller is directing, and original Terminator creator James Cameron helped come up with the story, with David S. Goyer writing the script.

“This is a continuation of the story from Terminator 1 and Terminator 2. And we’re pretending the other films were a bad dream,” Cameron previously said. “Or an alternate timeline, which is permissible in our multi-verse. This was really driven more by [Tim] than anybody, surprisingly, because I came in pretty agnostic about where we took it. The only thing I insisted on was that we somehow revamp it and reinvent it for the 21st century.”

The Terminator franchise has run out of fuel at this point, but maybe Cameron coming back to help will inject new life into everything, bad title notwithstanding. And hey, at least Dark Fate is a better title than Terminator Genisys.

Franchise legends Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton are both returning, and will be co-starring alongside Mackenzie Davis, Gabriel Luna, Natalia Reyes, and Diego Boneta. Terminator: Dark Fate opens November 1, 2019.