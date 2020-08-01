NECA’s line of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figures based on the original movie from 1990 have been extremely popular. In fact, they’ve been so popular that collectors have had an immense amount of difficulty getting their hands on them due to low stock, online scalpers and bots, and poorly handled retail exclusive releases from Walmart and Target. NECA has heard complaints from fans, so for their latest release, they’re making it easy for everyone to buy.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze introduced two new mutants to the franchise in the form of Tokka and Rahzar, a snapping turtle and a wolf mutated to become formidable opponents to the heroes in a half-shell. Fans have been anticipating the release of these figures ever since they were revealed at the 2020 Toy Fair earlier this year, and now they’re available for pre-order, but only for a limited time. Check them out below, and find out where you can buy them.

NECA Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II Tokka and Rahzar Action Figures

After exposing a wolf and snapping turtle to the same mutagen that created the crime fighting quartet and their Master Splinter, Tokka and Rahzar were born! Making their debut as NECA’s first figures from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: The Secret of the Ooze are the Foot Clan’s newest members to defeat the turtles. Tokka and Rahzar are massive, standing at over 7? and 8? respectively, with over 30 points of articulation from head to toe, including articulated eyebrows on Tokka. Also packed in this massive 2 pack are real chains on Rahzar, swappable hands, a shield, pipe, wooden beam, fire extinguisher, mutagen canister, and a suspicious box of donuts!

These figures are scaled to the rest of NECA’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles line, so they’re bigger than the turtles themselves, and it shows. That’s likely why they cost a little more than the usual two-packs of TMNT figures with a pricetag of $69.99 plus shipping at The NECA Store. But the extra cost is worth it since NECA is offering pre-orders that make it much easier to get these figures.

They’ll do more pre-orders like this in the future if this first one goes well. So if you’re even considering picking up a set, make sure you do it soon, because the pre-order only lasts until Friday, August 7. After that, you’ll be forced to get them on the secondary market.