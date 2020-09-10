Thanks to the toy masters at NECA, you couldn’t ask for a better time to be a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fan and action figure collector. The toy creators have been churning out incredible action figures inspired by both the live-action film franchise and the animated series, not to mention a certain horrifying concert that was available on VHS.

However, for awhile now, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figures inspired by the movies have had one major leg up on the animated series figures, because NECA created an impressive city diorama for them. Thankfully, fans of the TMNT animated series will soon be able to enjoy the same kind of cool display, just with an animated twist. Check out the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series diorama below.

NECA Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Animated Series Diorama

Here’s what the the official press release from NECA says about the new diorama:

Take your TMNT collection to the next level with this incredible diorama piece! Create amazing scenes from the classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon with this huge Street Scene Diorama with all new cartoon specific deco, sized to work with most action figures from 6 to 9 inches tall. At over 2 feet wide, over 18 inches tall, and over a foot deep, it’s massive enough to display more than 30 figures at once! The three levels offer multiple display options, plus it has clear window panels and a full color illustrated cardboard backdrop that is reversible for both day and night scenes. Place your figures right in the TMNT cartoon universe with newly tooled accessories that include; a manhole cover, fire hydrant, antenna tower, and billboard that allows for interchangeable artwork. Also includes an assortment of cartoon specific paper goods such as movie posters, wanted posters, and more allowing you to decorate and customize the look of your diorama.

Just like the action figures, this diorama has a paint size that makes it look like it’s been 3D printed straight from the cartoon. The paint style meshes perfectly with the animated series figures you can see in the front page image, though all of them are sold separately, so you’ll have to do some serious toy hunting in order to fill up this cool display.

The bad news is that this Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series diorama will cost you $149.99 at The NECA Store. Plus, it’s only available for pre-order until September 11 at 11:00 A.M. ET, so make sure you get your order in as soon as possible.