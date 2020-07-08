There have been several different iterations of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, each with their own strengths and weaknesses. But none have come close to being as weird and terrible as the rock star versions of the heroes in a half-shell from the Coming Out of Their Shells Tour. Despite how awful the touring turtles are, they still have fans who grew up watching the concert on VHS, and now they’re getting the ultimate action figure set as a 2020 San Diego Comic-Con exclusive from NECA. See the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Coming Out of Their Shells action figures below.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Coming Out of Their Shells Action Figures

This Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Coming Out of Their Shells action figures 4-Pack has Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo all decked out in their concert gear, including radical jean vests, stars to go over just one eye of their masks, and all their radical instruments. Here’s the official product description from NECA:

This one of a kind box set will take you back to 1990 at the pinnacle of the turtles fandom where Leo, Donnie, Raph, and Mikey traded in their martial arts weapons for instruments and became rock stars. All 4 turtles are dressed in real fabric, band themed apparel and come with a slew of new accessories including a saxophone, keyboard, guitar, and a one string bass! Also included are mask accessories, a pizza, and 4 sets of interchangeable hands.

In addition to the outstanding accessories including in this action figure set, the sculpts on the heads of these turtles are perfect. They’re just as unsettling as the actual costumes worn for the concert special, complete with the horrifying wide open mouths.

Not unlike the 4-pack of action figures from the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, the packaging is designed like a big VHS box, complete with a mask that can be cut out of the back so you can reenact the tour in your living room. Speaking of which, NECA is also releasing this Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Musical Mutagen Tour 2020 accessory pack.

The accessory pack includes four pizza slice guitar picks, a backstage pass, tote bag, a souvenir concert ticket, and an adult size shirt (sizes S-XXL available). It’ll be perfect for sitting in the living room and coming out of your shell.

NECA’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Coming Out of Their Shells action figure set will be available in Target retail stores starting on Thrusday, July 23 for $124.99, and the Musical Mutagen Tour 2020 accessory pack will be sold separately for $24.99. You’ll also be able to snag the action figure set from Target.com as part of a bundle with the Musical Mutagen Tour 2020 accessory pack on that same day for $149.99, but it’s not clear what time sales will go live. If you’re an international buyer, you can snag the bundle from The NECA Store on July 23 too.