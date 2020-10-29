Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge is a new virtual reality game for Oculus Quest that will allow fans to venture into the world of Batuu from Disney theme parks. By way of the game’s narrative, fans can also be transported to other places and times in the Star Wars galaxy when they hear tales from an alien bartender named Seezelslak (voiced by Bobby Moynihan). One of those stories will take us way back to the time of The High Republic, the setting for Lucasfilm’s new Star Wars publishing initiative that takes place 200 years before Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. You can get a sneak peek at what’s to come in the first trailer for this Tales from Galaxy’s Edge High Republic story.

Star Wars: Tales from Galaxy’s Edge High Republic Story Trailer

The High Republic adventure within Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge is called Temple of Darkness, and it seems like this is the main reason that Frank Oz was brought in as Yoda. This part of the VR experience is a 15-minute story that finds players controlling Ady Sun’Zee (voiced by Ellie Araiza), a Jedi Padawan studying at a remote Jedi research facility on Batuu. A mysterious relic unleashes a torrent of evil inside the temple, and Ady is the sole survivor. After sending an urgent distress signal to the Jedi Council, she must work alongside Jedi Master Yoda to confront the darkness that now lurks within the temple walls — and within herself.

In the trailer above, you can see red vines have taken over part of this Jedi Temple, making it look like the aliens from Steven Spielberg’s War of the Worlds have stumbled upon the Star Wars galaxy. There are also some nasty creatures lurking about that you’ll probably have to dispatch with using your lightsaber skills.

James Waugh, Vice President, Franchise Content & Strategy at Lucasfilm, said in a statement:

“Temple of Darkness in Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge will give Star Wars fans an opportunity to step into a story set during The High Republic era on an incredibly transportive platform. It will be one of the first tales released taking place in this bold, adventurous new era for Star Wars storytelling which we intend to see traverse multiple mediums over many years. We’re so proud of what so many incredibly talented authors, developers, licensing partners, and Lucasfilm colleagues, have crafted together — it has been a labor of love.”

If you haven’t been keeping up with The High Republic, the publishing initiative takes place at a time when the Galactic Republic and the Jedi Order are at their zenith, serving and protecting the galaxy. But a massive disaster in space has put them on high alert and no corner of the galaxy is safe. This entry in Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge will serve as a gateway to the first books in this new era of Star Wars stories that will star being released in January next year. You can learn more about that by digging into all the details we’ve learned about The High Republic so far.

As for the rest of Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, here’s the official synopsis for the VR experience:

In Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, fans play a droid repair technician who crash lands on Batuu after a pirate attack. In typical Star Wars fashion, they’ll quickly get swept up into a grand adventure on the outskirts of Black Spire Outpost. Players can converse with Seezelslak (Bobby Moynihan) in his cantina and be transported to other places and times in the Star Wars galaxy through his legendary tales. They can also receive important missions to complete in the wilds of Batuu, encountering new and iconic characters along the way, like the pirate Tara Rashin (Debra Wilson).

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge arrives on Oculus Quest platforms on November 19, 2020, and there’s already a sequel in the works for release sometime in 2021. Stay tuned for more.