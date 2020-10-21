Star Wars: Tales from Galaxy’s Edge, the new immersive VR experience from Lucasfilm and ILMxLAB, is coming to Oculus Quest platforms this fall. Now, new trailer finally reveals some gameplay footage from the new adventure that unfolds on Batuu, the canonical planet from the Star Wars-themed Disney theme park expansion.

Along with the first look at actual gameplay from Star Wars: Tales from Galaxy’s Edge, the trailer reveals Jedi Master Yoda will be part of the game, voiced by none other than Frank Oz. And even though the game has you playing a droid technician, that doesn’t preclude you from getting caught up in some Jedi action, complete with lightsaber wielding, Force pushing, and more. Get a look at the Star Wars: Tales from Galaxy’s Edge trailer below.

The trailer features Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live) as Seezelslak, an Azumel bartender with a penchant for storytelling, who will act as your guide through the game. He provides plenty of exposition in the trailer, and he also has information about the many locations you’ll be visiting and jobs you’ll be completing. You’ll also meet Matthew Wood as Mubo, the owner of Black Spire Outpost’s Droid Depot, and C-3PO (voiced by Anthony Daniels) and R2-D2 are still kicking around too.

There’s a glimpse of some of the minigames and tasks you can take on in Tales from Galaxy’s Edge. You can play a futuristic version of darts, build a droid, collect ingredients that Seezelslak needs for the bar, and more. Your exploration of Batuu will eventually take you to a secret Jedi Temple that’s somewhere on the planet, and there you’ll meet Jedi Master Yoda (or presumably his spirit). There’s also a new Padawan character named Ady Sun’Zee, who it seems you’ll be able to control, letting you wield a lightsaber in the game.

This looks like it has the potential to be a lot of fun. It appears to be even more expansive and immersive than the Vader Immortal VR experience. And for those who are bummed that they’re still unable to visit Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland and Disney World, this might be enough to hold them over for the time being.

This adventure is just the beginning, because ILMxLAB is already hard at work on Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Part II, which will arrive sometime in 2021. Alyssa Finley, producer of the game said in a press release, “With Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, we’re expanding the story beyond Black Spire Outpost, giving players the chance to discover never-before-seen characters and locations. It’s an immersive adventure that can only exist in VR.”

In Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, fans play a droid repair technician who crash lands on Batuu after a pirate attack. In typical Star Wars fashion, they’ll quickly get swept up into a grand adventure on the outskirts of Black Spire Outpost. Players can converse with Seezelslak (Bobby Moynihan) in his cantina and be transported to other places and times in the Star Wars galaxy through his legendary tales. They can also receive important missions to complete in the wilds of Batuu, encountering new and iconic characters along the way, like the pirate Tara Rashin (Debra Wilson).

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge arrives on Oculus Quest platforms on November 19, 2020 for $24.99.