Sophie Turner just can’t escape the winter. The Game of Thrones actress stars alongside Corey Hawkins in an upcoming Quibi series Survive, an action thriller series following two survivors of a plane crash on a remote snow-covered mountain. It’s pretty self-explanatory what the two must do. Watch the Survive teaser below.

Survive Teaser

Winter keeps coming for Sophie Turner. The Game of Thrones star must battle the winter elements in an upcoming Quibi series Survive, one of the forthcoming mobile streaming platform’s “Movies in Chapters” projects. The short-form project presents titles as feature-length films, two hours or longer, that unfold in eight-or-so-minute chapters. Survive is based on Alex Morel’s novel of the same name and follows Turner and Straight Outta Compton‘s Corey Hawkins as Jane and Paul, the only survivors of a plane crash on a remote mountain who must rely on each other to — well — survive. The pair battle harsh wintry conditions and their own personal traumas as they scale the mountain to head back to civilization.

It seems that Turner’s Jane has her fair share of personal traumas too, with glimpses of the character wrapping up her time in a rehab program and spilling bottles of pills just as the plane crashes. “This is me, the truly screwed,” she declares at the beginning of the teaser. Meanwhile, Hawkins’ Paul seems to be more adept at surviving the wilderness, and nobly refuses to leave Jane behind as they attempt to head down the mountain.

Survive is the latest title to join Quibi’s “snackable movies,” or movies that will be available in “quick bites” of content running 10 minutes or less. Others include the Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz-starring thriller Most Dangerous Game, the Kiefer Sutherland remake of The Fugitive, and more. This isn’t the only Quibi series that Turner is starring in, the actress will be appearing alongside her husband Joe Jonas in a reality series following the Jonas Brothers, Cup of Joe.

Survive will be available when Quibi launches on mobile platforms on April 6, 2020.