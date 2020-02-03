We made fun of its name when it was first announced, but it looks like Quibi might get the last laugh.

The mobile-only streaming service, which has over $1 billion to throw around, the support of every single major Hollywood studio, and deals in place with tons of top-tier filmmakers, is going to debut this April, and trailers for its shows are beginning to make their way online. We’ve gathered the first few below, and this is only the tip of the iceberg.



The Fugitive

Kiefer Sutherland is back in Jack Bauer mode in a new iteration of The Fugitive, in which he’s playing the Tommy Lee Jones-esque authority figure hunting down a man (Boyd Holbrook) who seems to have committed a crime. This isn’t a straight remake of the 1960s show or the 1993 Harrison Ford movie, but instead puts a modern spin on that classic “innocent man on the run” premise. Scorpion creator Nick Santora is behind this version. Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

When a bomb rips through the Los Angeles subway train he’s riding on, blue-collar Mike Ferro (Holbrook) just wants to make sure his wife, Allison, and 10-year-old daughter, Pearl, are safe. But the faulty evidence on the ground and “tweet-now, confirm-later” journalism paint a nightmarish picture: it looks to all the world that Mike was responsible for the heinous act. Wrongfully—and very publicly—accused, Mike must prove his innocence by uncovering the real perpetrator, before the legendary cop (Sutherland) heading the investigation can apprehend him.

Flipped

Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth) and Kaitlin Olson (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) star in Flipped, which I’d never heard of before today. Forte and Olson are incredibly gifted comedic performers, and idea of aspiring reality stars finding a stash of money, making their dreams come true, and having the cartel catch up with them sounds like it has a lot of potential. Flipped is created and written by Damon Jones and Steve Mallory (Superintelligence), and directed by newcomer Ryan Case.

Elba vs. Block

Idris Elba has experience starring in an adventurous reality show (check out 2017’s Idris Elba: Fighter), but now he’s trying to best professional driver Ken Block in a new series that looks like it’ll be lots of fun for people who care about the intersection of mainstream actors and precision driving.

Punk’d

And let’s not forget about the revival of MTV’s Punk’d, which was formerly hosted by Ashton Kutcher but is now in the capable hands of Chance the Rapper.

Quibi, which is banking on audiences getting hooked on bite-sized chunks of content that last ten minutes or less, will cost $4.99 a month with advertising and $7.99 without. The service will feature three distinct sections of programming: