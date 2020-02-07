Among the slew of new platforms that enter the increasingly competitive streaming wars, Quibi is a big question mark. A mobile platform that offers its content in 10-minute bite-sized episodes? Surely it must be a joke, or at least, a very odd experiment. We have yet to see whether that experiment will pay off.

Quibi certainly has been throwing all kinds of money and high-profile names at its projects, with everyone from Steven Spielberg to Guillermo del Toro involved with the forthcoming streaming service. And judging by the new trailer for one of the first of its many original titles, the action thriller Most Dangerous Game starring Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz, it has spared no expense for its shows. Watch the Most Dangerous Game trailer below.

Most Dangerous Game Trailer

It’s a race against time for Liam Hemsworth in the upcoming Quibi series, which is a fitting premise for a series that will launch on a streaming platform where shorter running times are the whole concept. Hemsworth stars in Most Dangerous Game as a man with a terminal illness who, desperate to take care of his pregnant wife, accepts an offer from Christoph Waltz‘s enigmatic businessman to participate in a deadly game where he must survive for 24 hours as people hunt him down.

It’s unclear how those 24 hours will play out in the Quibi format — will the events of each hour be condensed to 10 minutes? Or will we actually see the entire 24 hours played out in real time over 10-minute episodes? If the latter, we can be prepared to watch this series for the next few years. But the production value for this series looks appropriately sleek and impressive, which proves that Quibi is ready to enter the crowded streaming wars.

Here is the official synopsis for Most Dangerous Game:

In the series, desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before a terminal illness can take his life, Dodge Maynard (Hemsworth) accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game where he soon discovers that he’s not the hunter… but the prey. The action-thriller explores the limits of how far someone would go to fight for their life and their family. Let the games begin.

Most Dangerous Game will arrive on Quibi in April 2020.