It’s crazy to think that there’s more than one Alien vs Predator movie out there. But did you know that the Predator and the Xenomorph faced even deadlier enemies in comic books?

Back in 1991, Dark Horse and DC Comics teamed up to have the deadly Predator face-off with the Caped Crusader himself in Batman vs Predator. Then, just a few years later, Superman came face-to-face with a Xenomoprh warrior in Superman vs Aliens. The results were two unbelievable comic book match-ups with epic action, and now they’re getting their own action figure two-packs from NECA that will be available as San Diego Comic-Con 2019 exclusives.

Check out the Superman vs Aliens and Batman vs Predator action figures below.

Batman vs Predator Action Figures

In the 1991 Batman Versus Predator comic book mini-series co-published by DC Comics and Dark Horse, the hunter becomes the hunted as Batman faces a deadly Predator stalking Gotham. The set includes two brand new, 7” scale comic book based figures, both with over 30 points of articulation. Batman features a fabric cape and comes with a gun and bat accessory. The Predator features 2 heads, removable backpack, retractable wrist blades and spear accessory.” This action figure 2-pack is inspired by classic comic book mash-ups! This set is based on a DC/Dark Horse mini-series and comes in window box packaging with embossed opening flap.

See more photos of the Batman vs Predator action figures over at ToyArk.

Superman vs Aliens Action Figures

In the 1995 Superman/Aliens comic book mini-series co-published by DC Comics and Dark Horse, Superman faces the ferocious Xenomorphs on a search-and-rescue mission to a planet without a yellow sun, the source of his immense power. The set includes two brand new, comic book based figures, both with over 30 points of articulation. Superman stands approximately 7” tall, features a fabric cape and comes with attachable eye blast effect. The Alien stands approximately 9” tall and has a bendable tail. This action figure 2-pack is inspired by classic comic book mash-ups! This set is based on a DC/Dark Horse mini-series and comes in window box packaging with embossed opening flap.

See more photos of the Superman vs Aliens action figures over at ToyArk.

Don’t worry if you won’t be at San Diego Comic-Con to pick these up, because there will be a small window for you to pre-order this before the convention begins and have it shipped to your house. Get more details on when you can do that at the NECA website.