Want to see the spectacularly cheesy music video tribute to Translucent from The Boys? Will you play the new Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game in 2022? Want to make some nachos inspired by The Incredible Hulk? What scene did Tom Holland pitch that Marvel turned down? Which Marvel director did Wyatt Russell call for guidance before joining The Falcon and The Winter Soldier? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

In this edition of Mech Strike Eat!, find out how to make Incredible Hulk themed nachos with guacamole.

Firaxis Games, developers of the XCOM series, may be working on a new Marvel turn-based strategy game.

Next year, Marvel will release a new Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game for all you tabletop nerds.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie revealed why he was hesitant to do the show.

D23 Inside Disney takes a closer look at the grand opening of Avengers Campus at Disneyland in Anaheim.

Following news of Jupiter’s Legacy‘s cancellation, Anna Akana spoiled her character’s fate on the show.

A super Star is born! Watch the WORLD PREMIERE of the new #Starlight music video “Never Truly Vanish” now. pic.twitter.com/VB90ItCPFB — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) June 3, 2021

The Boys released an official Starlight music video for the Translucent tribute song “Never Truly Vanish.”

The Netflix adaptation of the beloved DC/Vertigo comic Sweet Tooth is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

Tom Holland joked about pitching “a really passionate sex scene” for one of Marvel’s Spider-Man movies.

Photos from the set of She-Hulk revealed Mark Ruffalo in motion-capture gear and an unknown setting.

A new episode of Marvel Studios Legends is streaming, this time focused on Thor‘s adopted brother Loki.

David F. Sandberg released an early tease, but spy photos caught Zachary Levi in a new Shazam! costume.

For those who are wondering who the signatures are from: • Kevin Feige – Executive Producer

• Sam Raimi – Director

• Richie Palmer – Production and Development Manager

*Jamie Lengyel – Unit Production Manager — Doctor Strange 2 Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) June 4, 2021

Take a look at Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness art given to cast and crew as a wrap gift.

Wyatt Russell called James Gunn for guidance before joining The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Here’s a new TV spot for Marvel’s Loki series, debuting the first episode next week on Wednesday, June 9.

Rachel Weisz recently revealed some new details about her character Melina in Marvel’s Black Widow.

Star Ace Toys revealed a new modern version of Batman Ninja inspired by the DC Comics animated movie.

Here’s an Avengers: Endgame stud earring set inspired by the Infinity Stones and Iron Man’s arc reactor.

Spice up your everyday writing by using one of these new Jazz pens featuring some of Marvel’s Avengers.

Maybe putting this Green Lantern keychain and climbing clip on your keys will keep you from losing them.