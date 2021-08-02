(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)

Beyond Amazing Will Celebrate Spider-Man’s 60th Anniversary

Marvel announced a celebration for Spider-Man‘s 60th anniversary, commemorating the wallcrawler’s first appearance in Amazing Fantasy #15 in 1962. In an official press release announcing the Beyond Amazing celebration, Marvel said:

“Celebrate 60 Beyond Amazing years of Spider-Man! Since Peter Parker’s debut in 1962’s Amazing Fantasy #15, the world’s favorite wall-crawler has inspired millions of Marvel fans through his iconic adventures and stories. Next year, be a part of Spider-Man’s 60th anniversary celebrations all year long with your favorite Marvel comics, games, shows, collectibles, fashion and more!” Spider-Man fans can follow the social media hashtag #SpideyBeyondAmazing for more information.”

Meet the Cast of Stargirl Before Season 2 Begins

The second season of Stargirl is coming soon to The CW. If you missed the first season, this cast featurette helps catch you up on the key players in the DC Comics superhero series starring Brec Bressinger, Luke Wilson, and more. The second season premieres on The CW on Tuesday, August 10.

The Boys May Have Already Been Given a Season 4 Order

The third season of The Boys has yet to be given a release date yet. However, a new rumor from The Boys fan account VoughtHQ (via Comic Book Resources) on Instagram says, “Although not officially announced, my sources tell me that The Boys has been renewed for another season (no surprise!) and that production starts in 2022.” This isn’t a tested source, so don’t take this as official yet, but The Boys is pretty likely to get renewed, so we’ll probably get word from Amazon at some point.

The Loki-Verse Enters the Villain Pub at HISHE

How It Should Have Ended has given the villains of various blockbuster film franchises a place to hang out and muse about their confrontations with their heroic rivals. Their latest trip to the Villain Pub has Loki and all of his variants having a drink and talking about the intricacies of the multiverse in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Enjoy!

More Marvel’s What If…? Cast Confirmed

Marvel’s What If…? animated series has confirmed a handful of other cast members who will be lending their voices to the show. Benedict Cumberbatch and Don Cheadle will be returning as Doctor Strange and War Machine respectively. Plus, a few supporting voices have been added, including Leslie Bibb as news anchor Christine Everhart from Iron Man and Bradley Whitford as John Flynn from the Agent Carter One-Shot.

David Ayer Gets a Special Thanks in The Suicide Squad Credits

Director David Ayer seems to be having a bit of a breakdown with how the theatrical cut of Suicide Squad compares James Gunn‘s upcoming The Suicide Squad, especially since what we saw in theaters isn’t what he originally envisioned. But maybe he can take solace in the fact that James Gunn offered a special thanks to Ayer in the credits for The Suicide Squad, as spotted by a fan who caught the movie at an early screening.

Journey to the End of the Timeline in Loki

Marvel had Lorraine Cink sit down with Loki‘s VFX supervisor Brad Parker to talk about the creation of the Time Variance Authority offices, the Citadel at the End of Time, and more.

Zombie Hunter Spider-Man is Coming to Hot Toys

With just over a week before Marvel’s What If…? animated series arrives, Hot Toys has revealed the figure they’re creating for Zombie Hunter Spider-Man. This is a version of Spider-Man who has apparently taken to fighting off the zombie versions of Marvel characters, and somehow he’s using Doctor Strange’s Cloak of Levitation. Here’s the official product description:

Marvel Studios’ first animated series, What If…?, is taking fans on an adventure to explore pivotal moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Therefore to prepare fans for the upcoming release, Hot Toys is excited to officially introduce Zombie Hunter Spider-Man as the first 1/6th scale collectible figure from What If…? collection. Meet your favorite characters in the looks you’ve never seen them before! Expertly crafted based on the appearance of Zombie Hunter Spider-Man in the soon-to-be-released animation series, the 1/6th scale figure features a newly crafted masked head sculpt with multiple interchangeable right eye pieces to create different combinations of expressions; a greatly poseable figure body; finely tailored Zombie Hunter Spider-Man suit following the classic blue and red color scheme with a Cloak of Levitation in burgundy; a number of interchangeable hands for signature poses; assorted web effect accessories, and a dynamic figure stand.

No pre-orders or pricing is available, but the figure is expected to arrive is due out between the Third and Fourth Quarters of 2022

The Suicide Squad Poster Gets the Gang Together

Here’s a new poster for The Suicide Squad that goes all in on warning fans not to get too attached to any of the characters. Some of them appear to be dead. Others appear to be prepared to die. Then there are a few characters who just seem to be Photoshopped into the pile of bodies without trying to make it look like they’re actually laying there.