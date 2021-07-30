(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)

Stargirl Featurette Highlights the Superhero’s Struggles

A new featurette for Stargirl highlights all the struggles that high school student Courtney Whitmore has encountered since taking on the mantle of the DC Comics superhero. Listen as series star Brec Bressinger talks about her character’s experiences in the first season as we wait for the second season to arrive in August.

Batman: One Dark Knight Coming to DC’s Black Label

Pop culture artist and writer Jock recently announced that he’s writing and drawing a new Batman comic book for DC’s Black Label. The miniseries is mostly being kept under wraps for the time being, but the cover art was recently released to tease the beginning of the story that begins on December 7. Jock said in the official press release:

“I think most readers know how much I love drawing Batman, so I was thrilled by the prospect of marrying the visual take with my own storyline for Batman: One Dark Knight. I wanted to tell a propulsive, tight action tale, set over one typical night in Gotham City; except when a blackout strikes it’s a night that goes very, very wrong for Batman. I can’t wait to share more with everyone soon!”

New TV Spot for Marvel’s What If…? Animated Series

A new TV spot for Marvel’s What If…? animated series has arrived with a few snippets of footage that weren’t seen in the previous trailers. We get a little more of zombie Captain America, a tad more of Killmonger as a good guy, and an interesting shot of a giant Vision looming in space. The series is coming to Disney+ starting on August 11.

Kevin Feige Angry and Embarrassed About Black Widow Lawsuit

Scarlett Johansson is holding Disney’s feet to the flames after being upset with how they handled the release of Black Widow on Disney+, which ended up hurting the amount of money she was supposed to received from the film’s box office receipts.

After news of her lawsuit filed against Disney spread yesterday, Matthew Belloni, a former Executive Editor for The Hollywood Reporter, has learned that Marvel boss Kevin Feige is “pissed” about how this situation is shaking out and is embarrassed that Disney has put them in this position with the Black Widow star. Feige wanted Disney to make things right with Johansson after it became clear the box office receipts wouldn’t be nearly as high as expected, but apparently the studio didn’t follow through.

In his newsletter, What I’m Hearing…, Belloni also speculates that Kevin Feige could end up leaving Marvel and going to work with Walter Hamada at DC Films. But that seems like an overreaction, and we’re betting this isn’t something that will drive Feige away from the house he built. However, this situation isn’t going away, and Disney would be wise to rectify the situation instead of planting their feet in the ground.

Loki Writer Explains How Variants Exist in the Sacred Timeline

We’ve already written about what Loki head writer Michael Waldron said about how the multiverse, variants, and alternate timelines work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But if you need it explained in video form to digest it a little easier, ScreenCrush does a find job of breaking it all down before all hell breaks loose in upcoming Marvel Studios projects.

Aquaman 2 Won’t Remove Amber Heard Because of Fan Petition

There have been a lot of passionate Johnny Depp fans demanding that ex-wife Amber Heard be removed from the cast of Aquaman 2, which is now in production. Producer Peter Safran was recently asked if the petitions that have been signed by thousands of fans have been noticed and whether they made the studio reconsider the actress being involved with the sequel. Safran told Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast:

“I don’t think that we’re ever going to react to, honestly, pure fan pressure. You gotta do what you feel is best for the movie. We felt that if it’s James Wan and Jason Momoa, it should be Amber Heard. That’s really what it was. Listen, one is not unaware of what is going on in the Twitter-verse, but that doesn’t mean you have to react to it or take it as gospel or accede to their wishes. You have to do what you feel is right for the film, and that’s really where we landed on it.”

So Amber Heard is here to stay while Johnny Depp is no longer part of the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Cyborg Gets an a Hot Toys Figure from Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Even though no one really seems to be talking much about Zack Snyder’s Justice League anymore, Hot Toys still has collectibles to release, and that includes a new figure for Ray Fisher as Cyborg. Here’s the official product description:

The wait is finally over! Today, Hot Toys is excited to present one of your most wanted 1/6th scale collectible figures – Cyborg from Zack Snyder’s Justice League collection series. It’s an impressive figure that truly reflects the details of a hero who had received enhanced cybernetic upgrades. Expertly crafted based on Ray Fisher as Cyborg’s screen appearance with amazing likeness, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt with LED light up function; a newly designed body displaying mechanical details; skillfully painted in shades of metallic colors; an extra pair of arms with points of articulations to achieve various poses; highly-detailed weapons and accessories including a pair of LED light-up plasma cannons, rocket launcher, and shield; thruster effect accessories attachable to different parts of body, and a specially designed figure stand.

The Hot Toys figure of Cyborg from Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be released sometime between the end of 2022 and beginning of 2023, but pricing isn’t available yet. See a lot more photos from our friends at ToyArk.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Poster is Awful

Along with the new featurette that debuted today, there was also a new poster for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Unfortunately, it’s pretty bad and suffers from a lot of the worst tropes of superhero movie posters. With all the incredible comic book artwork out there and amazing artists who create it, why can’t we get any good movie posters? Why is it necessary for the Golden Gate Bridge to be on there? And what the hell is that car doing there? It’s just bad.