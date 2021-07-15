(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)

In this edition of Superhero Bits:

The Flash: Season 7 – “The Heart of the Matter Part 2”

Here’s the official promo and synopsis for the finale of the seventh season of The Flash:

The Flash (Grant Gustin) enlists a host of speedster allies, including Iris (Candice Patton) and his children from the future – Bart (guest star Jordan Fisher) and Nora West-Allen (guest star Jessica Parker Kennedy) – to end the speedster war and defeat a deadly new adversary: the villainous Godspeed (guest star Karan Oberoi).

Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Eric Wallace & Kelly Wheeler.

Marvel’s Avengers Game Casts Black Panther

Marvel’s Avengers is getting a big DLC expansion War for Wakanda in August, and Entertainment Weekly has learned who will be voicing Black Panther.

Christopher Judge, who voices Kratos in the God of War video game franchise, will play T’Challa in Marvel’s Avengers. Judge explained that he was initially very hesitant to take on the role:

“I turned it down straight away. There’s many Black Panthers, but I really didn’t believe that anyone should ever do T’Challa again [after Chadwick Boseman]. The actual talks proceeded and, basically, I wound up doing it because my mother and my children said if I didn’t do it, they would disown me.”

Judge admitted that he was scared about being compared to Chadwick Boseman’s take on the character:

“To be quite honest, I was fearful of being compared to what Chadwick had so wonderfully done. The only way I could really wrap my head around it was to not even attempt a voice match, to let my performance stand on its own. I put all that into it and hopefully people like it.”

Superman & Lois: Season 1 – “Fail Safe”

Here’s the promo and official synopsis for the 13th episode of the first season of Superman & Lois:

Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) pays a visit to Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Meanwhile, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Chrissy (guest star Sofia Hasmik) work together on a story. Lastly, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) finds a welcome distraction during a very stressful school day. Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Inde Navarette, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Dylan Walsh and Wole Parks also star.

The episode was directed by Ian Samoil and written by Jai Jamison & Kristi Korzec.

O-T Fagbenle Auditioned for a Different Character in Black Widow

In Marvel’s Black Widow, actor O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale) has a key supporting role as Rick Mason, who helps Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) get ahold of items that otherwise might be hard for someone to get ahold of while on the run from the government. However, Fagbenle revealed that he auditioned for a completely different character, one that doesn’t even appear in the movie. The actor told BuzzFeed:

“The audition process was funny because my character was very different. The character I auditioned for was very, very different. I had a different accent and everything. Then the character changed and [director] Cate [Shortland] liked me, so I thought I’d have to audition again. But she was like, ‘Nah, just come’ and I was like, ‘Alright, sure, okay.'”

When prodded about which character he was originally trying out for, all Fagbenle said was, “I don’t know how much detail I can get into, but I’ll just say the role was very, very, very different.” Could this be a more significant Marvel Comics character that Marvel Studios decided to hold back for a different movie? There were rumors that Fagbenle was meant to be the character behind the Taskmaster mask, so maybe that’s what changed behind the scenes.

Titans Season 3 Trailer

DC’s Titans has a third season on the way, and the full trailer for the new episodes, and the shadow of Batman looms this time as the titular heroes move from San Francisco to Gotham City.

After picking up the mantle of Nightwing last season, Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) is asked to take over as Batman when Bruce Wayne (Iain Glen) quits in despair. Plus, Dr. Jonathan Crane (Vincent Kartheiser), AKA Scarecrow, is used as a consultant from Arkham Asylum as our heroes try to figure out the identity of this season’s big bad: Red Hood. Savannah Welch also debuts as Barbara Gordon, following in the footsteps of her father and taking over as Commissioner Gordon. And there’s much more to come in the new season of the DC Comics series.

Titans season 3 will start on August 12, 2021 on HBO Max.

Colin Farrell’s Role as Penguin in The Batman Isn’t a Big One

Colin Farrell recently appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast and talked about his work on The Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson. Farrell has seen sporting a lot of make-up to transform into the role of the DC Comics villain, but the actor said his role isn’t a big one:

“I’m only in for five or six scenes so I can’t wait to see the film because it won’t be ruined by my presence. I’ll get a little uncomfortable for the nine minutes I have, but the rest of it, I cannot wait to see how [director Matt Reeves] brought this world to life.”

Perhaps Farrell’s role as Penguin is one that will be more significant if The Batman gets a sequel.

Loki Season 1 Finale Easter Eggs

The finale for the first season of Loki has come and gone, and ScreenCrush is wrapping things up with their round-up of nearly six dozen Easter eggs, comic book references, and callbacks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There are certainly a lot of things to notice right at the beginning of the episode, so get the full breakdown by watching the whole video.

The Suicide Squad IMAX Poster Brings Mayhem to the Giant Screen

The Suicide Squad will be coming to IMAX screens when it’s released in theaters next month, and the giant screen company got their own poster featuring the ensemble of supervillains. Here’s the official synopsis for The Suicide Squad:

Welcome to hell — a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

The Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO Max (for 31 days) on August 6, 2021.