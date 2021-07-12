(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)

In this edition of Superhero Bits:

Andy Serkis Returning as Klaw for Marvel’s What If…?

On Instagram, Andy Serkis teased his return as Black Panther character Klaw by way of the multiverse in the upcoming animated series Marvel’s What If…? on Disney+. Though Klaw met his demise at the hands of Killmonger in Black Panther, the series that imagines alternate universes featuring different versions of Marvel characters has allowed the Lord of the Rings star to reprise the role. We’re not sure how significant his role will be, but he joins many of the Marvel Studios stars in reprising their movie roles.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – “Bad Blood”

Here’s the promo and synopsis for the 10th episode of the sixth season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow:

With Constantine (Matt Ryan) obsessed with getting his powers back, he convinces Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) to join him on the quest to find the Fountain of Imperium. After they find themselves at the end of the Spanish Civil War, Spooner makes an unexpected bond with someone she feels the need to protect them from everyone, including Constantine. Now that they have a special guest on board the Waverider, Nate (Nick Zano), Zari (Tala Ashe), Behrad (Shayan Sobhian), Gary (Adam Tsekham) and Astra (Olivia Swann) all work together but experience some growing pains along the way. Meanwhile, Sara (Caity Lotz) and Lita (guest star Mina Sundwall) are concerned about Rory’s (Dominic Purcell) health, so they try to convince him to take it seriously. Jes Macallan also stars.

Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree.

James Gunn Has Been Bored with Superhero Movies Lately

Even though James Gunn is in control of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and is giving DC’s The Suicide Squad a much needed makeover, the filmmaker isn’t too keen on the rest of the superhero movies out there. In an interview with SFX Magazine, Gunn said:

“They’re mostly boring to me right now! [Laughs] I loved them at the beginning and there are still people trying to do different things [with them], so it’s not a 100% rule, but a lot of them are boring.”

That’s why Gunn wanted to add something different to The Suicide Squad by making it a war caper that just so happens to have comic book characters in it. Gunn added, “I loved the idea of making a supervillain war caper film. Films like The Dirty Dozen and Where Eagles Dare, those are of different elements, from the backdrop of war and the caper heist element, to the sneaking around, the high stakes, the adventure.”

Loki’s Time Variance Authority Gadgets Explained

Comic Book Resources put together a video breaking down the various time-manipulating gadgets used by the Time Variance Authority in Marvel’s Loki series. From the reset grenades to the Time Twister, they examine how these items work and how they’re used by the TVA. For the comics fans out there, they also include some TVA gadgets we haven’t seen in the show yet.

Margot Robbie Doesn’t Know When Harley Quinn Will Be Back

We’ll see Margot Robbie back as Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad next month, but after that, the actress isn’t sure when she’ll be back as the Clown Princess of Crime. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Robbie said, “I don’t know when we’re next going to see her. I’m just as intrigued as everyone else is.”

For her part, it sounds like Robbie needed a break from all the action she sees as Harley Quinn anyway. Robbie also said, “It was kind of back-to-back filming Birds [of Prey]… and filming this, so I was kind of like, oof, I need a break from Harley because she’s exhausting.”

Funnily enough, Robbie wasn’t even aware that Harley Quinn was apparently killed off in the future of the DC Extended Universe, at least according to Zack Snyder’s Justice League. When asked about the villain’s fate, she said:

“Whaaat? I didn’t know that. [Laughs] Thank you for telling me! I guess it’s kind of like the comics. The film version of the DC universe, I actually think they’re a lot like the comics. You pick up one comic and something’s happening and then you pick up the next comic and maybe that character’s not alive, maybe that character’s not with that person, maybe that character looks completely different. Each movie is its own sort of thing, and I think that works in the comic book world, and I think that works in the DC film world as well.”

Black Widow’s Journey Comes to an End

Now that Black Widow has finally gotten her own movie, how does her journey come to an end? What is the point of going back in time for this story that takes place between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War? Is learning about Natasha Romanoff’s past and adoptive family something that enhances her character, or is it too little, too late? ScreenCrush breaks down the movie and explores its significance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Why Natasha Romanoff Didn’t Have a Funeral

Ever since Avengers: Endgame came to a close, fans have been wondering why there wasn’t a proper funeral for Natasha Romanoff in the same way that Tony Stark received a send-off at the end of the movie. Many hoped Black Widow might rectify that, but director Cate Shortland explained why it didn’t happen. Speaking with Variety, the filmmaker said:

“Scarlett talked to me about it: Her character would have hated a public funeral. So I felt like the fact that she’s buried in a really private place, in the boondocks somewhere, is perfect. I know the reaction that fans had to Scarlett’s death. The fact that we got to see that moment between her and her sister, it means that to me, she is eternal, you know?”

Kevin Feige Talks Marvel’s Phase 4

Rotten Tomatoes sat down for an extensive chat with Kevin Feige about the first part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though Black Widow brings Marvel back to theaters, we’ve seen plenty unfold on Disney+ in WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki, and Feige talks about each of the series and the expansion of the MCU on TV.

Empire’s The Suicide Squad Covers

James Gunn shared a full color version of one of Empire’s covers featuring The Suicide Squad, and there’s also a whole series of covers featuring the film’s seedy supervillain cast. What a great collection of psychopaths.