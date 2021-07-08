(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)

In this edition of Superhero Bits:

Catch President Loki at Avengers Campus while you can

at while you can Refresh yourself on Black Widow with a new episode of Legends

with a new episode of Legends Take a deeper dive into Loki episode 5 Easter eggs and references

episode 5 Easter eggs and references Keep an eye out for Winter Guard references in Black Widow

references in Black Adam is in the final week of production

is in the final week of production All that and more!

Batwoman Season 3 Adds Robin Givens as Jada Jet

Even though the third season of Batwoman won’t be bringing back Dougray Scott, it will be adding a new cast member in a key role. Deadline reports Robin Givens (Riverdale) will be joining the cast as Jada Jet, the powerful CEO for Jet Industries. The character is described as a passionate and hard-working woman who “has worked her way through life’s ups and downs to climb her way to the top — all while being extremely protective over her impetuous son.” She also has a dark past that forced her to give up her first-born child, which will surely come into play at some point in the series.

The second season of Batwoman only just ended on June 27.

Black Widow Legends Episode Available Now

If you have some friends who need to catch up on the story of Black Widow before her first solo movie arrives this weekend, there’s a new episode of Legends available on Disney+. Get her whole backstory in a short recap, and then order the movie on Disney+ Premier Access or see it in theaters. Fandango’s advance ticket sales for the movie are the biggest of the year to date, so make sure you get your tickets as soon as possible.

Keep an Eye Out for Winter Guard Hints in Black Widow

When you’re sitting down to watch Black Widow this weekend, co-star David Harbour says you should keep an eye out for references to Red Guardian’s comic book team the Winter Guard, which is basically Russia’s response to The Avengers. Harbour told ComicBook.com:

“I know a lot about those guys, the Sputnik, Crimson Dynamo, and Ursa. And, I think that if you watch the movie closely, I think you can find some stuff in there.”

Harbour is hoping that Red Guardian and these character may get even more attention somehow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor added, “I like this mirrored universe that these guys set up because we’ve seen The Avengers and what they can do… There’s almost direct parallels in this Winter Guard to each of those characters, like Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, and I would like to see what a mirrored universe in that way would look like and how that would function as a larger phase.”

The Flash Season 7 – “The Heart of the Matter Part 1”

Here’s the promo and official synopsis for the 17th episode of the seventh season of The Flash:

Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) greet their future children, XS (guest star Jessica Parker Kennedy) and Bart (guest star Jordan Fisher), only for a shocking secret to threaten their new familial harmony. Meanwhile, the Godspeed war intensifies and threatens to destroy Central City.

Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Eric Wallace & Lauren Barnett.

She has unfinished business. Inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios' Black Widow Outfit shows a master spy in search of her identity. Get it in the Marketplace on July 8! Experience the movie in Theaters or order on #DisneyPlus with Premier Access on July 9.

Black Widow’s White Suit Comes to Marvel’s Avengers

Marvel’s Avengers is getting a new addition from Black Widow with the superhero’s white suit coming to the video game. We’re not sure how many people are still playing this game, but it’s clear there are still a lot more updates to come whether we like it or not.

Loki Episode 5 Easter Eggs, Callbacks and More

We’ve already taken a dive into some of the most interesting Easter eggs from the fifth episode of Loki on Disney+. But ScreenCrush is here with an even more thorough dive into over five dozen of the show’s hidden details, comic book references, callbacks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and more.

Black Adam is in the Final Week of Production

Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram with a behind-the-scenes update on the production of Black Adam. The DC Comics movie is now in the final week of shooting, and then begins the long road to post-production. It looks like Johnson is staying pumped up while donning some Black Adam-branded workout shorts. Surely there will be even more cool merchandise for the movie when the time comes. Black Adam is currently slated to hit theaters on July 29, 2022.

Black Widow TV Spot Touts Marvel’s Comeback

It’s been over two years since a Marvel Studios movie arrived in theaters, and this new Black Widow TV spot teases their big comeback on the big screen. Scarlett Johansson is back as Natasha Romanoff for a story that takes place between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, providing a new glimpse into the character’s backstory. Black Widow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2021.

Would you vote for Loki? Check out Loki's latest look in #AvengersCampus at Disney California Adventure park and see how the cinematic universe is being brought to life in Avengers Campus.

President Loki is Coming to Avengers Campus

Avengers Campus just keeps getting inundated with new Lokis. Ever since Loki premiered on Disney+, the theme park expansion at Disneyland has seen Loki in a TVA prisoner jumpsuit and then in a Variant jacket and tie. Now President Loki from this week’s fifth episode will be arriving in the park. He’s even got a dirty and torn sportcoat. Hopefully he’ll be handing out those Loki buttons to fans in attendance. Now if we could just get Alligator Loki at the park…