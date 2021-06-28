(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)

In this edition of Superhero Bits:

Find out why Dougray Scott isn’t returning for the third season of Batwoman

isn’t returning for the third season of Learn how you can play as Loki in Fortnite

in Get a peek at Robin ‘s arrival in the Batman ’89 comic book

‘s arrival in the comic book Check out a cool Avengers Easter egg from Loki

Easter egg from Hear which song James Gunn won’t put in a Guardians of the Galaxy movie.

won’t put in a movie. All that and more

Dougray Scott Not Returning for Batwoman Season 3

Entertainment Weekly reports that Dougray Scott will not be returning for the third season of Batwoman on The CW. Scott has been playing Crows commander Jacob Kane on the series since the first season, but now he’s being written out of the show. Showrunner Caroline Dries said:

“We ended up being able to really write to a good ending for Jacob, just kind of knowing in advance that’s what we were going to do…. It allowed us to give Dougray some really rich stuff toward the end.”

In the second season of Batwoman, the Crows were taken out of commission, and since Kate Kane is also leaving Gotham City, there’s no reason for her father to stick around anymore.

However, even though we’re down one villain, the season 2 finale did hint at the possible resurgence of some familiar Batman villains, or at least some variations on them. Penguin’s umbrella, Mad Hatter’s hat, and Poison Ivy’s growing vine are now out in the wild after being stolen from the Batcave, and we might see them popping up sometime in the third season.

Black Widow TV Spot

Tastmaster is controlling an entire army of Black Widows, but Natasha Romanoff and her adoptive assassin family aren’t going to let the villain carry out his nefarious plot without a fight in Marvel’s Black Widow. Here’s the official synopsis for the Marvel Studios movie arriving on July 9, 2021:

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Batman ’89 Comic Art Teases the Debut of Robin

DC Comics artist Joe Quinones shared another sneak peek at his upcoming Batman ’89 comic book that picks up Tim Burton‘s Batman universe where it left off after Batman Returns. The sketch in question features a familiar “R” symbol, which means Robin is coming into the fray.

For those who didn’t know, Robin was originally meant to be part of Batman Returns, with Marlon Wayans slated to take the role. But the character ended up being cut from the movie, and we never got to see The Boy Wonder in Tim Burton’s Gotham City. That will change in Batman ’89, but it’ll be interesting to see whether Quinones uses the likeness of Marlon Wayans for the character or if he goes in another direction.

Will Loki Introduce Kang the Conqueror?

There have been plenty of Easter eggs and hints in Loki that may be setting up the debut of Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before he takes the primary antagonist role in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. ScreenCrush takes a deep dive into the theories and breadcrumbs that could lead to this introduction of the villain.

Loki Easter Egg Reveals The Avengers Detail

Speaking of Loki, there’s an Easter egg that Marvel fans have noticed on one of the Tempads, the little digital tablets that the Time Variance Authority carry around like iPads. It has been pointed out that the Battle of New York from the climax of The Avengers is said to take place on May 4, 2012, which also happens to be the day that the movie was released in theaters. Whether that holds up to the scrutiny of continuity in the Marvel Cinematic Universe remains to be seen.

Every Super Power in Justice League Explained

Since there are so many characters and super powers displayed throughout Zack Snyder’s Justice League, this video from Wired breaks down all of them in just under 16 minutes, including villains like Steppenwolf and Darkseid. That’s a lot shorter than watching the movie itself, and it just might be a little more entertaining.

The One Song James Gunn Won’t Put in Guardians of the Galaxy

Director James Gunn has done a masterful job creating incredible soundtracks for the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. With a third volume of tunes to come in the next sequel, there’s one song that fans shouldn’t expect to hear. Answering fans in Instagram comments, Gunn said there’s one song that he won’t put in the Guardians movies (via ComicBook.com):

“A thousand people have told me they want ‘Dancing in the Moonlight’ in a Guardians movie & it seems hackneyed to me so it’s not gonna happen.”

That’s “Dancing in the Moonlight” by King Harvest, which is a great oldies song that certainly fits in with the kind of music James Gunn has put in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies. But for Gunn, it’s just too easy of a pull, and he likes to take some surprising directions with each of the film’s soundtracks.

Loki is Coming to Fortnite

Fortnite is about to get a dose of mischief with Loki coming to the video game as a playable character. However, if you want to strut around the battle arena as the God of Mischief, you won’t simply be able to buy the DLC from the regular shop. Instead, you have to be a subscriber of the Fornite Crew, perhaps the least threatening crew since Richard Dreyfuss, Burt Reynolds, Dan Hedaya, and Seymour Cassel in 2000.

If you’ve got a Fortnite Crew subscription, you’ll be able to access Loki starting at 8:00 P.M. ET on June 30. The Loki Crew Pack includes the Loki Laufeyson Outfit, Loki’s Cape Back Bling, Loki’s Scepter Pickaxe, the Chitauri Chariot Glider, and Loki’s Welcoming Loading Screen. That last one certainly sounds like the spider ring of the pack, but what the hell do I know. Maybe loading screens are what all the kids love these days.