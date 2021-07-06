(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)

Explore Avengers Campus Breakfast and Meet TVA Loki

Our own Peter Sciretta and his Ordinary Adventures channel made a stop by Avengers Campus at Disneyland for some early morning munchies. See what breakfast is like in the Marvel theme park land, and then see what it’s like to interact with the new Time Variance Authority version of Loki from the Marvel series on Disney+.

Could We Get Full-On Romance in Loki?

Loki director Kate Herron downplayed the idea of a full-on romance between Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), despite the end of the recent episode of the series making fans think otherwise. When asked about how their dynamic evolved on Lamentis-1 and whether a possible romance will blossom between the two Gods of Mischief, Herron told Thrillist:

“Not necessarily romantic, but Loki doesn’t have many friends, you know? He builds this friendship with Mobius across the second episode. It was really about crafting out characters that, by the time they get to the city at the end of the show, they’re going to work as a team. And they have to have gone on a journey and maybe they’ll be friends, we don’t know, but at least they are at a point where, ‘OK, I’ve got your back in this moment.'”

Spidey and His Amazing Friends Animated Shorts

Before Spidey and His Amazing Friends arrives on the Disney Channel and Disney Junior on August 6, check out this animated short featuring the animated webslingers.

The series follows Peter Parker (Benjamin Valic), Miles Morales (Jakari Fraser) and Gwen Stacy (Lily Sanfelippo) as the young heroes team up with Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Black Panther to defeat evil foes like Rhino, Doc Ock, and Green Goblin, and learn that teamwork is the best way to save the day.

Kevin Feige Pays Tribute to the Late Richard Donner

In case you didn’t know, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige got his start in Hollywood by working alongside Richard Donner and his wife and producer Lauren Shuler Donner. After working as an assistant on their film Volcano, his hard work and Marvel knowledge paid off by landing him a position as one of the associate producers on the first X-Men movie. The rest, as we know, is history, and Feige offered up this tribute to Donner on social media:

“Richard Donner not only made me believe a man could fly, he made me believe that comic characters could be brought to life on the big screen with heart, humor, humanity and verisimilitude. Above all he taught me that it can and must be done with respect, caring, and kindness to everyone in front of and behind the camera. Dick and Lauren became mentors during my early career, and key supporters throughout the birth of the MCU. I owe my career to the way they took the time to nurture and teach a kid from New Jersey who didn’t know how to use a fax machine or make coffee very well. I always thought Dick was immortal. I still do. My thoughts are with Lauren and the entire family.”

Look at All the Lokis

Marvel Studios has released a short TV spot for the upcoming fifth episode of their series Loki, including a new shot of a bunch more Lokis hanging out with Tom Hiddleston in the world where reset variants are sent to by the Time Variance Authority. There’s clearly plenty more insanity to come in what may end up being Marvel’s best series yet.

Blade Co-Star Stephen Dorff Lashes Out at Black Widow

During an interview with The Independent, Blade villain Stephen Dorff went out of his way to lash out at Black Widow, dismissing the movie rather harshly. When asked what roles he’s interested in at this stage in his career, Dorff said:

“I still hunt out the good shit because I don’t want to be in Black Widow. It looks like garbage to me. It looks like a bad video game. I’m embarrassed for those people. I’m embarrassed for Scarlett! I’m sure she got paid five, seven million bucks, but I’m embarrassed for her. I don’t want to be in those movies. I really don’t. I’ll find that kid director that’s gonna be the next Kubrick and I’ll act for him instead.”

For those keeping score, Stephen Dorff has also starred in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre prequel Leatherface, the Nick Swardson comedy Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star, and something called Albion: The Enchanted Stallion. So the search for the next Kubrick continues, I guess.

Loki Credits Theme Released

If you love the Loki theme that plays through the end credits for the Marvel Studios series, here’s the track “TVA” composed by Natalie Holt. If you haven’t already, pay close attention to the credits for some cool little details about the Time Variance Authority and some stealthy Easter eggs for fans.

#RichardDonner made us believe a man could fly. pic.twitter.com/YsiWbXth6s — Drew Struzan (@DrewStruzan) July 5, 2021

Artist Drew Struzan Honors the Late Richard Donner

Poster artist Drew Struzan is responsible for creating the poster for Richard Donner‘s treasure adventure The Goonies. In honor of Donner’s contribution to cinema in the wake of his passing, the artist delivered a sketch that pays tribute to Superman: The Movie and the work Donner did to make us all believe that a man could fly.