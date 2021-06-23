(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)

Loki’s TVA Meets The Office

First up, Darth Blender created a mash-up of Loki and The Office by editing an opening credits sequence for the Time Variance Authority in the style of the NBC sitcom. There was plenty of footage options, with all the insert shots of the mundane office supplies and technology used by the bureaucratic TVA. There was even a perfect shot of a document featuring a nondescript person symbol that matches well with The Office sign at the very end. Not bad at all.

Gotham Knights Developers May Be Working on Superman Game

WB Montreal is currently hard at work on the upcoming Gotham Knights video game, but they might already have another DC Comics video game on the way. James Sigfield, a notable insider in the gaming community, seems to have some info that confirms the studio is working on a new game featuring Superman. Sigfield has been right before, previously learning about the forthcoming Suicide Squad game before it was announced, so this could be a solid lead for Man of Steel fans.

The Flash Season 7 – “Enemy at the Gates”

Here’s the promo and synopsis for the 15th episode of the seventh season of The Flash:

When an army of Godspeeds attack Central City, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) must put their family plans on hold and focus on the latest threat to their home. Meanwhile, Chillblaine (guest star John Cor) is released from prison and claims to be reformed but Frost (Danielle Panabaker) has her doubts.

Geoff Shotz directed the episode with story by Jason V. Gilbert and teleplay by Thomas Pound.

James Gunn Shuts Down Fans Griping About Superman Attack

After the most recent trailer for The Suicide Squad revealed that Idris Elba‘s character Bloodsport put Superman in the ICU by shooting him with a krytonite bullet, some fans were skeptical about whether or not that was even believable. But James Gunn fired back by showing the comic panel that proves its place in DC Comics history.

Don’t worry, Superman survived. Gunn confirmed the Man of Steel’s recovery in a reply on Twitter, “Perhaps with one less spleen than he had before but yes I think so.”

Superman & Lois Season 1 – “Through the Valley of Death”

Here’s the promo for the 12th episode of the first season of Superman & Lois. Unfortunately, since the episode isn’t due out until July 13, there’ isn’t an official synopsis available yet. But the promo reveals Superman in a black suit taking a dark turn and unleashing his powers on Metropolis.

Owen Wilson Probably Won’t Say “Wow” on Loki

Even though Owen Wilson has become famous for the special way that he says “wow” in many of his movie roles, it sounds like Loki won’t give him an opportunity to add another to the record books. Speaking with series director Kate Herron, ComicBook.com asked if we’d get to hear Mobius M. Mobius deliver the line. Herron disappointed us by saying, “I don’t think we have one.” Maybe she’s just holding it back for a surprise.

Yet Another Batman: The Long Halloween Part One Clip

Look, we’re not sure how there are still clips to release from Batman: The Long Halloween Part One, but here’s another look at the DC Comics animated movie. This time it’s a discussion in the Batcave. Stay tuned to see how many more clips will get released.

Inspired by the iconic mid-1990s DC story from Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One begins as a brutal murder on Halloween prompts Gotham’s young vigilante, the Batman, to form a pact with the city’s only two uncorrupt lawmen (Police Captain James Gordan and District Attorney Harvey Dent) in order to take down The Roman, head of the notorious and powerful Falcone Crime Family. But when more deaths occur on Thanksgiving and Christmas, it becomes clear that, instead of ordinary gang violence, they’re also dealing with a serial killer – the identity of whom, with each conflicting clue, grows harder to discern. Few cases have ever tested the wits of the World’s Greatest Detective like the mystery behind the Holiday Killer.

Batman: The Long Halloween Part One arrived on Digital and Blu-ray on June 22, 2021.

The Boys Season 3 Adds Supersonic, Gunpowder, and Blue Hawk

Entertainment Weekly reports that The Boys will be getting three new superheroes in the show’s third season on Amazon Prime. Sean Patrick Flannery, Nick Wechsler, and Miles Gaston Villanueva will be joining the cast as Gunpowder, Blue Hawk, and Supersonic respectively.

Since none of these characters are found in the pages of the comics on which The Boys is based, we’re not sure what their superpowers are or how they will factor into the story. Perhaps they’re former members of Soldier Boy’s old superhero team Payback, described as The Seven before The Seven. We’ll have to wait and see.

Will Lady Loki Help Doctor Strange and Spider-Man?

Comic Book Resources has a theory that wonders if Lady Loki/Sylvie will end up helping Doctor Strange and Spider-Man with the multiverse problems they’ll be dealing with in each of their upcoming sequels in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Watch the video to see how they think Loki’s presumed antagonist could impact the MCU.

The Hacksmith Creates a Working Winter Soldier Arm

Over at the YouTube channel The Hacksmith, you can see how James Hobson created a real-working arm inspired by The Winter Soldier. With a sponsorship from Marvel Contest of Champions (where the design for the arm came from), the creation is made of a Kevlar cut-resistant glove and a chain mail glove to protect the hand. There’s also rubber, fiberglass matting, titanium and other substances. See how they made it by watching the full video above.

The Suicide Squad Poster and Single

Finally, here’s a new poster for The Suicide Squad. And for those who are interested, the song that you heard in the recently revealed trailer has been released as a single. The song is called “Rain,” and it’s by Grandson with Jessie Reyez, and you can listen to it here.