(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)

In this edition of Superhero Bits:

Josh Duhamel reacts to Jupiter’s Legacy getting canceled after one season

reacts to getting canceled after one season David Harbour has some terrible Dad jokes in honor of Black Widow

has some terrible Dad jokes in honor of James Gunn is hyping The Suicide Squad ‘s theatrical release

is hyping ‘s theatrical release Wonder Woman was spotted on the set of The Flash in a surprising way

was spotted on the set of in a surprising way Marvel Studios shows probably aren’t coming to Blu-ray

shows probably aren’t coming to Blu-ray All that and more.

Josh Duhamel Opens Up About Jupiter’s Legacy Cancellation

In an interview with CinemaBlend, Josh Duhamel reacted to the surprising cancellation of Jupiter’s Legacy, the expensive superhero series adapted from Mark Millar‘s comic of the same name. Duhamel was bummed that the story won’t continue. The actor said:

“You know, it’s just disappointing, I’m not gonna lie. We all worked very hard on that and promoted it very hard and thought we made a really good show, and I think [with] the audience, it performs so well and continues to do really well. We were a little bit surprised by it not getting renewed. For me, I never saw it going more than two or three seasons because that would have fulfilled whatever graphic novels were written for it. And that second season was going to be so much fun because it had the makings of this modern tragedy where some pretty dark stuff happens to The Utopian. And I was excited creatively to do that. I’m not sure the reasoning for it. I’m grateful for the opportunity to have done it, and I think we all did a really good job on it. But this is the way of the business, you take your lumps. Just because you got something great, it can be undone. You have to kind of roll with it. It’s disappointing.” Though Jupiter’s Legacy had solid ratings when it debuted on Netflix, the critical rating at Rotten Tomatoes is sitting at a measly 38%, and out of a total of 48 reviews, it had an average score of 5.3/10. That’s pretty dismal.

Batwoman Season 2 – “Power”

Here’s the promo and synopsis for the second season finale of Batwoman:

In the Batwoman season finale, Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) questions her place as the city’s hero as she, Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson), Mary Hamilton (Nicole Kang) and Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy) must join forces when Black Mask (guest star Peter Outerbridge) instigates chaos in the Gotham streets. Meanwhile, Alice’s attempt to rescue her sister means another encounter with Circe (guest star Wallis Day). In an epic standoff, unexpected alliances and transformations will upend Gotham as we know it.

Holly Dale directed the episode written by Caroline Dries.

Marvel Has No Plans to Release TV Shows on Blu-ray

In a round-up of TV news bits, TV Line is reporting that there are currently no plans for Marvel Studios to bring WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki or any of their TV shows from Disney+ to Blu-ray or DVD. That doesn’t mean it’s not possible in the future, but we’re betting Disney likes the idea of forcing people to keep Disney+ if they ever want to revisit those Marvel shows.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 8 – “Stressed Western”

Here’s the promo and synopsis for the eighth episode of the sixth season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow:

With everyone finally back together, the Legends find themselves looking to Nate (Nick Zano) to keep everything calm while in the old West on a mission to find an alien. After trying to keep things normal, Sara (Caity Lotz) reveals her secret to Ava (Jes Macallan) and the team, leaving them all shocked. Constantine (Matt Ryan) looks to Gary (Adam Tsekham) who might have answers the answer help to his problem. Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) and Astra (Olivia Swann) are forced to work together despite their clashing personalities which ultimately helps push them to hone their powers. Meanwhile, Zari (Tala Ashe) takes an unusual interest in Behrad’s (Shayan Sobhian) personal life.

David Ramsey directed the episode written by Matthew Maala.

Recorded #TheSuicideSquad bits for theater chains yesterday. The chains, from all over the world, ask for specific stuff. One chain in Canada asked for the following. ? pic.twitter.com/45SN4g1Uq9 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 21, 2021

James Gunn Hypes Up The Suicide Squad

Over the weekend, The Suicide Squad director James Gunn recorded theatrical promos for the DC Comics movie. Gunn shared one of the specific requests he was given from a theater chain in Canada. In the promo, he talks about seeing The Suicide Squad on a screen so big “it’ll make your fuckin’ eyeballs explode with joy.” That’s a feeling we can’t wait to have in August.

Batman: The Long Halloween Part One Clip

Here’s a new clip from the animated adaptation of Batman: The Long Halloween Part One, featuring Joker looking for information about The Holiday Killer.

Inspired by the iconic mid-1990s DC story from Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One begins as a brutal murder on Halloween prompts Gotham’s young vigilante, the Batman, to form a pact with the city’s only two uncorrupt lawmen (Police Captain James Gordan and District Attorney Harvey Dent) in order to take down The Roman, head of the notorious and powerful Falcone Crime Family. But when more deaths occur on Thanksgiving and Christmas, it becomes clear that, instead of ordinary gang violence, they’re also dealing with a serial killer – the identity of whom, with each conflicting clue, grows harder to discern. Few cases have ever tested the wits of the World’s Greatest Detective like the mystery behind the Holiday Killer.

Batman: The Long Halloween Part One arrives on Digital and Blu-ray on June 22, 2021.

Wonder Woman Spotted on The Flash Set

Along with the set photos of Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, and Sasha Calle shooting The Flash, another photo spotted a familiar face driving around. One of the vehicles that’s part of the Central City set included a bus featuring an image of Wonder Woman in support of the Central City Children’s Fund. We’re not sure if Gal Gadot herself will be making an appearance in the movie, but we’ll take what we can get.

David Harbour Has Bad Dad Jokes

In a Father’s Day promo for Black Widow over the weekend, David Harbour turned on the goober side of his charm by telling some of the cheesiest spy-themed Dad jokes. Watch as Scarlett Johansson endlessly cringes at each punchline and see which ones actually make Florence Pugh genuinely laugh.

Black Widow arrives in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access starting on July 9, 2021.

How the Zemo Cut Went Viral

The Hollywood Reporter talked to Walt Disney Studios marketing president Asad Aya about the studio’s unique approach to tapping into what fans are looking for from the Marvel TV shows on social media. For example, the release of the “Zemo Cut” dance footage from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier with Daniel Brühl cutting a rug for a full hour came as a direct reaction to fans online. Ayaz explained:

“We had a quick conversation. The digital team pitched the idea, ‘We’re going to release it. We have it. We have access to it. We should cut it.’ I called Kevin Feige. I had a conversation with him and the team about it, and we moved really quickly and gave the fans the footage they were looking for, which is not traditional marketing and advertising, but it was a sensation. It went viral. It was the number one trend. It just took off and that was not advertising.”

There was a similar approach to hyping up Agatha Harkness once Kathryn Hahn‘s not-so-secret identity was revealed on WandaVision. That included spreading the theme song around like wildfire, even releasing it as an official single.

Holy LEGO Batman Cowl

If your Batman of choice is the groovy Adam West version of the Dark Knight from 1966, then you’ll want to pre-order the new LEGO Batman TV Series Cowl. Comprised of 372 pieces, the set lets you build the headpiece of the Caped Crusader. It comes with a display stand and plaque to show off all your hard work to anyone who might care.

Pre-order the LEGO Batman ’66 Cowl for $59.99 at The LEGO Shop and it will ship in October.