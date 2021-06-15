(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)



The Flash Movie May Include The Flash TV Series Cameo

Justice League co-star Ezra Miller made a surprise appearance as The Flash in the Arrowverse crossover event Crisis on Infinite Earths. After briefly crossing paths with Grant Gustin‘s TV version of The Flash, it sounds like The CW series star may return the favor by making a cameo in The Flash movie.

The Illuminerdi is reporting that Grant Gustin will make a cameo in the film as his version of The Flash from TV. It’s not clear if this will be a pivotal appearance or just a flyby, but considering how the previous meeting of the two versions of The Flash unfolded, I’m betting it’ll just be a brief appearance for fans to enjoy.

Behind the Scenes of the Guardians of the Galaxy Video Game

Last weekend, Marvel announced a new Guardians of the Galaxy video game. If the trailer and gameplay footage was enough of a tease for you, here’s a new video providing a glimpse behind the scenes of the game’s creation. Listen as Eidos-Montréal creative collaborator Bill Rosemann, VP of Marvel Games, and award-winning comic book artist Dan Abnett talk about bringing this ragtag team of cosmic criminals to your game consoles and computers.

Details on Marvel What If…? Clip with Captain Britain

When Marvel’s What If…? animated series arrives on Disney+ this summer, we know one of the anthology stories will imagine a world where Peggy Carter became Captain Britain instead of Steve Rogers becoming Captain America. During a presentation with Marvel’s Victoria Alonso at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival (via CBR), a clip from that alternate universe story played for attendees to show how Peggy Carter becomes Captain Britain.

During the super soldier serum injection, a Hydra agent breaks into the facility and Steve Rogers is shot multiple times. He’s in no shape to take the serum, and there’s a ticking clock before the serum is useless. So Peggy takes it upon herself to step into the injection chamber, thus becoming Captain Britain.

Unfortunately, the clip hasn’t been released online, but the show is expected to arrive on Disney+ in August.

Batman: The Long Halloween Part One Clip

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has released a new clip from the two-part animated adaptation of Batman: The Long Halloween. The clip finds Batman and Commissioner Gordon taking a stroll through Arkham Asylum to pay a visit to one of the Dark Knight’s rogues in order to learn the identity of the Holiday Killer.

Here’s the official synopsis for Batman: The Long Halloween Part One:

A brutal murder on Halloween prompts Gotham’s young vigilante, the Batman, to form a pact with Police Captain James Gordan and District Attorney Harvey Dent in order to take down The Roman, head of the notorious and powerful Falcone Crime Family. After more deaths occur on Thanksgiving and Christmas, it becomes clear that they’re dealing with a serial killer—the identity of whom grows harder to discern with each conflicting clue.

Batman: The Long Halloween Part One arrives on Digital and Blu-ray on June 22, 2021.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Production is Underway

Here’s a small update regarding Marvel’s new sequel Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Actor Paul Rudd recently recorded a video in support of professional football player Tyreek Hill’s upcoming celebrity basketball game fundraiser. At the end of the video, he revealed that he’s already shooting the third film in the Ant-Man franchise over in London. So we’ll have to keep an eye out for spy photos from the film’s set.

Patton Oswalt on Making Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.

Marvel’s stop-motion animated series M.O.D.O.K. is available on Hulu, and Patton Oswalt recently talked about making the series during his final appearance on Conan O’Brien‘s talk show. You’ll have to watch to see what happens when he tries to spill one of Marvel’s secrets.

J.K. Simmons Talks Returning as J. Jonah Jameson

Spider-Man: No Way Home will bring back J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson after the character’s surprising cameo in a credits scene from Spider-Man: Far From Home. The actor couldn’t say anything about what he’s doing in the sequel, but he did talk about what went into bringing back the character with Den of Geek. Simmons said:

“To have the opportunity to kind of do a reboot of the character, I was eager to hang on to the things I really loved about it and totally open to letting go of some of that, and realizing we are in a more updated version of that universe. Hopefully, we found the sweet spot there.”

We can’t wait to see what happens with J. Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Black Widow TV Spot

A new Black Widow TV spot has Red Guardian (David Harbour) telling Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) that she should have brought The Avengers with her to help with their fight against Taskmaster.

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

After being delayed from release last year early on during the coronavirus pandemic, Marvel’s Black Widow is finally slated to hit theaters, and debut on Disney+ Premier Access, on July 9, 2021.

Loki Theory Thinks the TVA May Be After Captain America

Comic Book Resources breaks down a theory that proposes the Time Variance Authority in Loki might be after Captain America. The theory was inspired by a background detail from the first episode of Loki where a woman in vintage clothing resembling Peggy Carter had been apprehended by the TVA. This led fans to speculate that maybe the TVA would want to track down Captain America for potentially violating the Sacred Timeline by going back in time to spend his life with Peggy Carter.

Though it’s noted that Loki specifically mentions that the time heist in Avengers: Endgame and Steve Rogers returning the Infinity Stones to their correct places in the timeline was supposed to happen in the grand scheme of the Sacred Timeline. But there’s no mention of what Steve Rogers did after that. Would staying with Peggy Carter turn him into a variant?

If Steve Rogers is a variant, did he constantly have to evade the TVA? That would be an awfully long time to be on the run from an agency who can appear anywhere at any given time. Plus, wouldn’t Steve’s presence outside of the Sacred Timeline create a multiverse branch that needs to be addressed sooner than later? Despite these questions and possible holes, it’s an interesting theory to think about.

Stargirl Season 2 Trailer

DC’s Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. With the Justice Society of America, she must fight a variety of DC Comics foes, and when the second season premieres on August 10, 2021, she’ll have to deal with Green Lantern’s daughter.

Wonder Woman 1975 Statue

Finally, Prime 1 Studio and Blitzway are teaming up to bring fans a 1/3 scale statue of Lynda Carter as Wonder Woman in the iconic TV series that started in 1975. The likeness is incredible, and there’s a bonus version of the statue that comes with an extra accessory.

Here’s the official product description for the Wonder Woman 1975 statue:

Prime 1 Studio and Blitzway are indeed excited to present a long-awaited iconic piece of superhero TV history: The 1/3 Scale Wonder Woman (Lynda Carter) from the Wonder Woman 1975 TV Series! Anyone would be hard-pressed to disagree that Lynda Carter is the perfect Wonder Woman: her stature, kindness, grace, and strength all contributed to her portrayal of Princess Diana of Themyscira. That’s why Prime 1 Studio collaborated with our partner studio Blitzway, to capture both the subtle and eye-catching features that made Lynda Carter such a celebrated Wonder Woman for decades!

You can pre-order the Wonder Woman 1975 statue for $1,299.00 right now.