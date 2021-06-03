Who is taking over Venom comics starting this fall? Is a Black Cat movie back in development at Sony Pictures? Did you know there are LEGO sets coming based on Marvel’s What If…? animated series? Which Marvel show will help kick off IMDB’s new trivia series? Want to listen to the score from We Can Be Heroes? What Easter egg won’t make the cut in Shazam! Fury of the Gods? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Listen to 1 hour and 20 minutes of score from Netflix’s family friendly superhero movie We Can Be Heroes.

Al Ewing & Ram V are the new creative team behind Marvel’s Venom comic series, returning in November.



Here’s a lesson on how to draw Black Panther’s shield accessory from Marvel’s Avengers: Mech Strike.

IMDb is launching an all-new trivia series on June 8, and the first episode will focus on Loki and the MCU.

Here’s a tease of Netflix’s Geeked Week, bringing reveals from Sandman, Umbrella Academy, and more.

Rumor has it that Sony Pictures might be developing a Black Cat movie again with Felicity Jones starring.

Here’s the full ceremony from Disneyland’s grand opening of Avengers Campus in Anaheim, CA yesterday.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg revealed an Easter egg that won’t make final cut.

