Batman '89 Variant Cover

Ready to see Billy Dee Williams become Two-Face in the Batman ’89 comic book sequel? Want to play as Deathstroke in Fortnite? Will Black Lightning return in The Flash for the show’s eighth season? Why is Kevin Smith mad about the Batgirl movie at HBO Max? Why did Scott Derrickson leave the Doctor Strange sequel? Who was up for the role of Zack Snyder‘s Batman if Ben Affleck passed? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The CW released a promo for “Good-Bye Vibrations,” the upcoming 12th episode of The Flash season seven.

Superman & Lois revealed a surprising new identity for Captain Luthor, and it’s another DC Comics hero.

Deathstroke will be added to Fortnite on June 1, and tomorrow you can win a new Deathstroke Zero outfit.

The Flash season 8 has asked Cress Williams to return as Black Lightning, even though the show ended.

Superman & Lois is back, and here’s a promo for “Holding the Wrench,” the eighth episode of season one.

The CW said The Powerpuff Girls pilot was “just a miss” and “felt a little too campy,” hence the re-pilot.

The variant cover for the upcoming Batman ’89 #1 features Billy Dee Williams turned into Two-Face.

The first five episodes of The Flash season 8 will have team-ups with DC Comics heroes in The CW-verse.

