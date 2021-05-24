Want to turn yourself into MODOK with an Instagram filter? Will you watch DC’s Naomi when it comes to The CW? What comic book shows will be teased in Netflix’s Geeked Week? What unseen ability did Elizabeth Olsen confirm that Scarlet Witch has? Did actress Sasha Calle give us a peak at her surprising hairstyle for her new Supergirl in The Flash movie? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Tom Hiddleston‘s exciting return as Loki is included among new shows premiering on Disney+ this June.

The CW ordered Ava DuVernay‘s DC Comics series Naomi to series, based on the comic of the same name.

Patton Oswalt showed off the new MODOK filter that turns you into the Marvel villain over on Instagram.

Next month, Netflix is hosting Geeked Week, with teases of The Sandman and Lucifer shows on the way.

Here’s what’s in store for “The Satanist’s Apprentice,” the next episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Jupiter’s Legacy costume designer Lizz Wolf talked about bringing the Millarworld comic book to life.



A new look at ‘SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS’ has been released. (Source: https://t.co/takc3Toq2P) pic.twitter.com/BAP7vLJtuP — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 24, 2021

A new image from Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was released over at Fandango.

Did you know there are two instances of Bugs Bunny getting the best of Batman in the pages of DC Comics?

