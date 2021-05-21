Want to see the cast of Invincible in the recording booth for the animated series? Want to pick up a soundtrack inspired by Dark Nights: Metal? Did Tom Hiddleston know a Loki series was coming after his death in Avengers: Infinity War? Did Evangeline Lilly accidentally spoil a surprise cast member in Ant-Man 3? Why is Dave Bautista ready to be done with Drax? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, and Sandra Oh recording their lines for Amazon’s Invincible series.

Later this summer you’ll be able to see the third season of DC’s Titans series on HBO Max starting in August.

Hey @pattonoswalt, you can take the suit off now because we get to watch #modok in 12 hours! pic.twitter.com/TO7QgtCvfe — Jordan Blum (@BlumJordan) May 20, 2021

Here’s another photo producer Jordan Blum shared with Patton Oswalt wearing a life-size MODOK suit.

Spider-Man: No Way Home may be using VFX teams Spider-Man and Amazing Spider-Man from.

The official Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack has beenexecutive produced by composer Tyler Bates.

Marvel’s Shang-Chi star Simu Liu has a multi-season plan for a series about Sunfire from X-Men comics.

The official cover work for the Blu-ray release of Batman: The Long Halloween Part II has been revealed.

Tom Hiddleston believed that Loki‘s death in Avengers: Infinity War would be the end of the character.

