Venom Concept Art

Want to see some alternate Venom concept art inspired by Mark Bagley version of the character? What production of Stan Lee‘s is being auctioned off as an NFT? What’s the latest hint at some spoilery casting in Spider-Man: No Way Home? Which Marvel stars and titles walked away with MTV Movie & TV Awards? What’s the real reason Michael Rooker visited the Avengers: Infinity War set? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Get a little peek at “Armed and Dangerous,” the upcoming 15th episode of The CW’s Batwoman season two.

Supergirl showrunners promise better days ahead for Supercorp now that Lena and Kara are both back.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow end up in the Cuban Missile Crisis in the upcoming “Bay of Squids” episode.

One of Stan Lee‘s earliest web series – which pioneered the term ‘webisode’ – is being auctioned as an NFT.

Here’s a close look at the Lucifer series thanks to a little featurette release by Warner Bros. Entertainment.

Karen Fukuhara received the 2021 IMDb “Fan Favorite” STARmeter Award for her key role in The Boys.

Concept artist Matt Millard posted designs he created for the first Venom movie, inspired by Mark Bagley.

Fans of Gotham made #SaveGotham trend on social media in hopes of getting the canceled show to come back.

Continue Reading Superhero Bits

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.

Pages: 1 2 3Next page

Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

Comic Book/Superhero, Superhero Bits, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2019 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.