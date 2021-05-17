Want to see some alternate Venom concept art inspired by Mark Bagley version of the character? What production of Stan Lee‘s is being auctioned off as an NFT? What’s the latest hint at some spoilery casting in Spider-Man: No Way Home? Which Marvel stars and titles walked away with MTV Movie & TV Awards? What’s the real reason Michael Rooker visited the Avengers: Infinity War set? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Get a little peek at “Armed and Dangerous,” the upcoming 15th episode of The CW’s Batwoman season two.

Supergirl showrunners promise better days ahead for Supercorp now that Lena and Kara are both back.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow end up in the Cuban Missile Crisis in the upcoming “Bay of Squids” episode.

One of Stan Lee‘s earliest web series – which pioneered the term ‘webisode’ – is being auctioned as an NFT.

Here’s a close look at the Lucifer series thanks to a little featurette release by Warner Bros. Entertainment.

Karen Fukuhara received the 2021 IMDb “Fan Favorite” STARmeter Award for her key role in The Boys.

Here are a couple of the multiple head studies I had the pleasure of doing for the #venom movie 4 or so years ago . Channeling the great Mark Bagley in these designs – #conceptart pic.twitter.com/mwQbtFqscb — Matt Millard (@ItchyTasty_) May 4, 2021

Concept artist Matt Millard posted designs he created for the first Venom movie, inspired by Mark Bagley.

Fans of Gotham made #SaveGotham trend on social media in hopes of getting the canceled show to come back.

