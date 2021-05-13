What are the betting odds on Shuri being the one to take the mantle of Black Panther? Why did MODOK steal a character from a deleted scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2? Ready to play as Beast Boy in Fortnite? Is Kevin Feige considering leaving Marvel for Lucasfilm? How long as Black Widow been finished? Want a look behind the scenes of Jupiter’s Legacy? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

There’s a two-parter coming to The Flash, and here’s the promo for the beginning, “Family Matters Part 1”

MODOK showrunner Jordan Blum says Marvel/Hulu’s animated Hit-Monkey series “looks amazing.”

Superman & Lois is coming back after a quick, little hiatus, and here’s a look at what’s coming this season.

John Romita Jr. makes a return to Marvel with Fantastic Four #35, celebrating their 60th anniversary.

David Harewood talks about playing J’onn J’onzz in the sixth/final season of The CW’s Supergirl series.

Wonder Woman‘s Gal Gadot is in hot water over her social media response to the Israeli-Palestinian crisis.

Shapeshifter and self-proclaimed "cutest" of the Teen Titans, @DCComics Beast Boy is coming to the Island ? Learn about his Set and the Teen Titans Cup where you can earn his Outfit and exclusive Beast Boy & Raven rewards created by @_gabrielpicolo! ?: https://t.co/qdSplo89Aa pic.twitter.com/INMl4Ai1It — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 10, 2021

Fortnite is bringing in another DC Comics character into the gameplay arena with the hairy Beast Boy.

MODOK writer Jordan Blum explains why he “stole” a character from a deleted Guardians Vol. 2 scene.

