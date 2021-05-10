Why is Mickey Rourke bashing Marvel while praising Law & Order: SVU? What is the Rotten Tomatoes score for Jupiter’s Legacy right now? Is Marvel already developing a sequel to Eternals? Who is the cloaked figure approaching Wayne Manor in The Flash set photos? Want a peek behind the scenes of the Black Adam set? How about a look at Jordan Fisher as Impulse in The Flash? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Alex Ross talked about the creative process for the Marvel Office Mural with Timeless character renditions.

Mickey Rourke fell in love with Law & Order: SVU during lockdown and slammed Marvel at the same time.

Here’s a look at “The Ex-Factor,” the upcoming third episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow sixth season.

Jordan Fisher was spotted on the set of The Flash as Bart Allen in full costume as the speedster Impulse.

The CW released the promo for “And Justice for All,” the fourteenth episode of Batwoman‘s second season.

Patton Oswalt would be happy to voice MODOK if the character came into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

For the Vax Live event by Global Citizen, Jimmy Kimmel dressed as Robin for Batman actor Ben Affleck.

The first season of Jupiter’s Legacy isn’t doing so well at Rotten Tomatoes, with a 38% critical rating now.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.