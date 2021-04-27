Why is DC’s Legends of Tomorrow getting animated for the sixth season? What does Wyatt Russell think of U.S. Agent‘s “new” costume on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier? What did Michael B. Jordan have to say about rumors of him possibly playing the new Superman? Will Eli Bradley be part of the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Is Howard the Duck getting a 4K release? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

In three weeks, Superman & Lois will be coming back to The CW, but here’s a sneak peek to hold you over.

In the Man-Bat back-up feature in July’s Detective Comics, DC says a major Batman villain will be murdered.

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld recently sat down to talk about the origin of Marvel’s own Merc with a Mouth.

Marvel released the covers for its two Free Comic Book Day 2021 specials, including Avengers, and more.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier co-star Wyatt Russell was a bit disappointed in the U.S. Agent suit.

Cult classic 1980s Marvel movie Howard the Duck is reportedly getting a 4K reissue from Universal Pictures.

Here’s a new trailer for DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, complete with a peek at a Disney-inspired episode.

Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten with Arnold Schwarzenegger had 2 million viewers in its debut.

