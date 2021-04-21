Would you like to see a Marvel series focused on the Dora Milaje? What was the Justice League: Worlds Collide animated movie going to be about before it was scrapped? Which comic book recently went up in value thanks to The Falcon and The Winter Soldier? Which villain was originally considered for Wonder Woman 1984? Want to see an Avengers: Endgame flipbook comprised of over 1,400 drawings? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

With four more weeks until Superman & Lois returns to The CW after a break, here’s another sneak peek.

Find out what was going to happen in the scrapped DC animated movie Justice League: Worlds Collide.

She's exactly what her city needs. Stream every episode of Season 2 so far free: https://t.co/EyTwax3HDL #Batwoman pic.twitter.com/ay0q1sOhBD — Batwoman (@CWBatwoman) April 16, 2021

Ryan Wilder and her crime-fighting alter ego is exactly what Gotham needs on these new Batwoman posters.

Black Panther actress Janeshia Adams-Ginya wants Black Panther‘s Dora Milaje in their own series.

Alex Ross provides a peek at the inside of the Marvel Comics Poster Book featuring his incredible art.

Patrick Wilson has started some sweaty training for a return as Orm in Warner Bros./DC’s Aquaman 2.

Team ? Co-Workers ?. Check out the sixth in a series of posters inspired by Marvel Studios' The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Artist credit to @LST_MIND. Stream the fifth episode of the Original Series now on @DisneyPlus. #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/9RlUEXkDXM — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 19, 2021

Here’s yet another new poster for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, created by artist Luke Butland.

Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine appearing in the MCU bumped up the price of her comic debut.

