Who is playing Mojo Jojo’s son in the live-action Powerpuff Girls series? How long is the final season of Lucifer? Did you know Catwoman almost got her own spin-off of Batman: The Animated Series? Why didn’t Lynda Carter‘s cameo in the first Wonder Woman movie come together? Who is producing a film adaptation of Stan Lee’s Monkey Master? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Viral pop star Rebecca Black created a new music video that takes includes from Joker and Harley Quinn.

Nicholas Podany (Hart of Dixie) will play villain Mojo Jojo Jr. in the live-action Powerpuff Girls series.



Now that Zemo is back on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, learn about his Marvel Comics origins.

Lucifer co-showrunner Joe Henderson confirmed the show’s final season on Netflix is 10 episodes long.

Draw the Mech Strike version of Captain Marvel with help from a drawing lesson by Alitha Martinez.

Justice Society: WW II was initially a Wonder Woman series and almost had Alan Scott and Wildcat.

This was the best experience in my career working with @ZackSnyder . I've worked a long time and by far he was the most professional, most personable, and Coolest! and thanks @jayoliva1 for introducing me to him! #SnyderCut #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/Uil99i7liW — jojo aguilar (@jojoaguilar33) April 2, 2021

Concept artist Jojo Agular shared some character designs he created for Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Catwoman from Batman: The Animated Series almost got a spin-off, but Superman took precedence.

