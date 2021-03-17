Want to see some vintage-style comic book cover art inspired by WandaVision? Who wrote the Batman and Joker scene in Zack Snyder’s Justice League? What villain is coming to the second season of Stargirl? What character does The Falcon and The Winter Soldier writer want to bring in to the MCU? What did Kevin Feige say about the rumor of Chris Evans coming back as Captain America? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s the new promo for “Central City Strong,” the upcoming fourth episode of The Flash season seven.

Anthony Mackie had one specific request for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier that didn’t happen.

There’s a new villain in town. #DCStargirl returns this summer on The CW! pic.twitter.com/n6aJjLAoGM — DC's Stargirl (@stargirl_cw) March 16, 2021

Here’s a look at the villain Eclipso, who will be wreaking havoc during the second season of DC’s Stargirl.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max will be followed by a 30-minute special on the making of it.

Here’s a clip fro Justice Society: World War II with Wonder Woman kicking some serious Nazi ass.

Dominique Thorne said she was offered the part of Riri Williams in Ironheart without an audition.

Artist @dvglzv on Instagram created these vintage-style comic covers depicting scenes in WandaVision.

Zack Snyder wrote the dialogue for the scene between Batman and Joker in his cut of Justice League.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.