Are you ready for a Birdgirl series on Adult Swim? What’s going on in the premiere for the final season of Supergirl? Did Marvel ever consider releasing WandaVision all at once? Would you believe there’s an even longer version of Zack Snyder’s Justice League? Who else would Anthony Mackie like to see Falcon team up with in the MCU? What comic book Easter egg didn’t make it on-screen in WandaVision? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s the promo for “Painkiller,” the upcoming seventh episode of Black Lightning season four on The CW.

Supergirl‘s final season on The CW will feature a younger version of Cat Grant in the fifth and sixth episodes.

Here’s a teaser for Birdgirl, the new spin-off of the Harvey Birdman series inspired by cartoon superheroes.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League may be the director’s first DC film to be Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

Disney+ takes a look back at Bucky and Sam’s best moments before The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The official synopsis for the final season premiere of Supergirl, titled “Rebirth,” has been released online.

“You ARE the Scarlet Witch!” This is the approved concept design I did for the finale of #WandaVision Shout out to our fearless leaders: Matt Shakman, Jac Schaeffer, & @MarvelStudios leadership @Kevfeige @louisde2 Victoria Alonso & Mary Livanos #ScarletWitch pic.twitter.com/DAGNKwdg6n — Andy Park (@andyparkart) March 15, 2021

Marvel concept artist Andy Park revealed his concept art for Scarlet Witch‘s final look in WandaVision.

Zack Snyder confirmed he has an edit of Justice League that’s even longer than the new four-hour version.

