How many Peter Parkers are there in the Marvel Comics multiverse? Did you know Powerpuff Girls tried to have a crossover with Batman: The Animated Series? Will Domino be part of Deadpool 3? What Agatha Harkness scenes got cut from WandaVision? Did you hear about the impressive Batman: Dying is Easy fan film? What is Batman doing fighting Snake Eyes? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Marvel Comics takes a look at just how many versions of Peter Parker there are in the massive multiverse.

Rotten Tomatoes officially announced Amazon Studios’ The Boys as the top-rated superhero show of 2020.

Here’s the promo for “Survived Much Worse,” the upcoming eighth episode of Batwoman‘s second season.

Powerpuff Girls creator Craig McCracken once tried for a crossover episode with Joker, but was denied.

Here’s a deep dive into the seventh episode of Batwoman season 2, including cast interviews and much more.

Kevin Feige addressed whether or not we could ever see SHIELD or Hydra return to the MCU in the future.

Jim Lee illustrated a cover for DC’s Batman/Fortnite Zero Point #3 with Batman fighting Snake Eyes.

Marvel Comics is going back to press with new print runs of comics related to the events of WandaVision.

