What was up with the Wonder Man tease in that early WandaVision featurette? How many tracks are there on Zack Snyder’s Justice League soundtrack? Would Ruby Rose come back as Kate Kane if the opportunity came around? What’s the latest Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 rumor debunked by James Gunn? Which Deadpool comic was read more than any other Marvel comic last year? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Celebrate DC’s princess of Themyscira in this Commemorative Edition of Wonder Woman‘s origin story.



In case you didn’t hear, Zack Snyder’s Justice League soundtrack will feature 54 tracks from Junkie XL.



Here’s the promo for “Haywire,” the upcoming fourth episode of season one of The CW’s Superman & Lois.

DC will host another Wonder Woman 5K and 10K Virtual Run in honor of the superhero’s 80th anniversary.

Here’s a look at “Mother,” the upcoming third episode of the seventh season of The CW’s The Flash series.

Former Batwoman star Ruby Rose said she would return as Kate Kane if the opportunity came around.

HBO Max released a new poster for Zack Snyder’s Justice League featuring the new villain Darkseid.

The Flight Attendant star Michelle Gomez landed the role of Madame Rouge in Titans third season.

PAGE 2

Jupiter’s Legacy: Requiem will serve as a 12-issue conclusion to Mark Millar‘s superhero comic series.

WandaVision showrunner Jac Schaeffer said the Wonder Man featurette tease wasn’t a red herring.

Look back at Falcon‘s place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Seth Rogen joked about auditioning for Adam Warlock after James Gunn debunked a recent casting rumor.

Deadpool: Samurai, a Shonen Jump+ series, has been read by more people than any Marvel comic this year.

Jared Leto recently opened up about secretly returning for a Joker cameo in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

ScreenCrush dives into some perceived plot holes and unanswered questions from Marvel’s WandaVision.

Benedict Cumberbatch says Doctor Strange 2 has been a collaborative experience thanks to Sam Raimi.

PAGE 3

Mondo has opened pre-orders for Marvel Mecha figures of Spider-Man and Symbiote Suit Spider-Man.

Here’s an officially licensed Batman gunmetal and gold analog watch to know when it’s time to deliver justice.

Beast Kingdom is releasing a life-size Venom statue inspired by his hulking appearance in Marvel Comics.

Here’s a WandaVision shirt featuring the vintage television style of the early episode of Marvel’s series.