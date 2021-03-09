Marvel Declassified

Want to learn about the origins of America Chavez before she arrives in Doctor Strange 2? What is the new Marvel Declassified podcast on Sirius XM? Which Wonder Woman comics are available for free on DC Universe Infinite right now? Which WandaVision grief meme is Paul Bettany‘s favorite? Did you hear Zack Snyder’s Justice League briefly leaked to HBO Max this week? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s America Chavez‘s origin story in Marvel Comics before she debuts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Legendary comic book artist Frank Thorne, best known for his work on Marvel’s Red Sonja, has died at 90.

Marvel’s Avengers is bringingin  Hawkeye‘s sword-wielding Ronin costume into the recent video game

Superman & Lois co-star Inde Navarrette pointed out a cultural Easter egg from the show’s third episode.

Here’s a video from Alex Ross exploring his use of realism in creating artwork for Marvel and DC Comics.

Wonder Woman‘s first three key comic appearances are available to read for free on DC Universe Infinite.

Here’s the trailer for Marvel Declassified, the Sirius XM podcast chronicling the history of Marvel Comics.

Loki visual effects supervisor Brad Parker says the Marvel series will “defy expectations in a lot of ways.”

Continue Reading Superhero Bits

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.

Pages: 1 2 3Next page

Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

Comic Book/Superhero, Superhero Bits, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2019 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.