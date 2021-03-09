Want to learn about the origins of America Chavez before she arrives in Doctor Strange 2? What is the new Marvel Declassified podcast on Sirius XM? Which Wonder Woman comics are available for free on DC Universe Infinite right now? Which WandaVision grief meme is Paul Bettany‘s favorite? Did you hear Zack Snyder’s Justice League briefly leaked to HBO Max this week? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s America Chavez‘s origin story in Marvel Comics before she debuts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Legendary comic book artist Frank Thorne, best known for his work on Marvel’s Red Sonja, has died at 90.

Clint first took on the Ronin disguise in New Avengers #27 (2007) when the sword-wielding assassin wanted a break from his previous identity. Ronin was an important step in Hawkeye's history, and a fan favorite, which meant we needed to nod to it in Marvel's Avengers! ?? pic.twitter.com/c29mk3nw1C — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) March 5, 2021

Marvel’s Avengers is bringingin Hawkeye‘s sword-wielding Ronin costume into the recent video game

Superman & Lois co-star Inde Navarrette pointed out a cultural Easter egg from the show’s third episode.

Here’s a video from Alex Ross exploring his use of realism in creating artwork for Marvel and DC Comics.

Wonder Woman‘s first three key comic appearances are available to read for free on DC Universe Infinite.

Here’s the trailer for Marvel Declassified, the Sirius XM podcast chronicling the history of Marvel Comics.

Loki visual effects supervisor Brad Parker says the Marvel series will “defy expectations in a lot of ways.”

