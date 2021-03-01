Did you catch the Batman Beyond cast reunion over the weekend? Want to see a new clip from Justice Society: World War II? How about a peek at the seventh season premiere of The Flash? Want to see some Dawn of the Seven movie posters from the set of The Boys? Did you catch all the Easter eggs and comic references in last week’s WandaVision? Did Amber Heard get fired from Aquaman 2? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a clip from the upcoming seventh season premiere of The Flash, returning to The CW on March 2.

Harley Quinn co-showrunner Patrick Schumacker says an outfit in season 3 “would break the Internet.”

Wear your friends, even when they’re gone. And of course our daughters wear the Squirrel Girl ears from the pilot. :) pic.twitter.com/QHr9XktNTJ — kevinbiegel (@kbiegel) February 25, 2021

New Warriors creator/writer/co-EP Kevin Biegel shared a Squirrel Girl prop that his daughter now has.

The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace has also teased the return of a major villain from the first three seasons.

IGN Fan Fest held a cast reunion and table read with the voice cast of the Batman Beyond animated series.

Production on HBO Max’s forthcoming Green Lantern series is currently set to kick off in LA on April 12.

YouTube stop-motion animator Edbound created this Spider-Man short inspired by Japanese Spider-Man.

The Flash showrunner talked about what COVID-19 has changed about their approach to the seventh season.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.