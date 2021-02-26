Did you hear there’s a new comic putting Batman in the world of Fortnite? Want to know about all the new characters in Spawn Universe? Which Guardians of the Galaxy scene did James Gunn rewrite on set? What do Anthony & Joe Russo remember being a difficult part of the Spider-Man casting process? Did a leaked LEGO box give us our first look at Simu Liu as Shang-Chi? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The CW isn’t holding back in teasing what’s in store for the rest of the first season of DC’s Superman & Lois.

Comic Book Resources put together a breakdown of all the new characters expanding the Spawn Universe.

Here’s a very brief tease of the upcoming second season of Stargirl, coming to The CW sometime this summer.

The Simpsons comics once had different versions of Bartman, not unlike Marvel Comics’ own Spider-Verse.

Alex Ross provided a look back at the various paintings that he’s done of The Caped Crusader over the years.

Kevin Feige briefly defended previous Marvel television shows like Agents of SHIELD, Daredevil, and more.

DC Comics and Epic Games are teaming up on a comic miniseries that brings The Dark Knight into Fortnite.

James Gunn talked about rewriting a Guardians of the Galaxy scene on set and defended the use of death.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.