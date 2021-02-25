Want to see a new TV spot for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Care to try your hand at getting a WandaVision poster by Matt Ferguson? Want to see concept art of an alternate design for Cyborg that appears to return in Zack Snyder’s Justice League? Who is interested in starring in the Blue Beetle movie from DC Comics? When did James Gunn consider making a Krypto movie at one time? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a throwback clip to Late Night with Conan O’Brien where Andy makes Conan so mad that he Hulks out.

Superman & Lois showrunner Todd Helbing talked about bringing that classic comic book opening to life.

Damaris Lewis‘ new Blackfire costume has been revealed for the upcoming third season of DC’s Titans.

Both Birds of Prey and Wonder Woman 1984 were nominated for the 2021 Art Directors Guild awards.

Here’s another look at what’s coming on the first season of The CW’s new DC Comics series Superman & Lois.

Kevin Feige seemed to say they discussed Aaron Taylor-Johnson‘s return as Quicksilver in WandaVision.

Check out this incredible poster art from @cakes_comics! Keep an eye on @MarvelUK to find out how to get your hands on one, and don’t miss #WandaVision now streaming on @DisneyPlusUK pic.twitter.com/ZFvE9GSELh — Paul Bettany (@Paul_Bettany) February 25, 2021

Blue Beetle is getting his own DC film, and Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña wants a chance to take the role.

