Where can you watch the first two seasons of Krypton for free? What did Tom Holland have to say about the script for Spider-Man 3? Which Oscar nominated film inspired the action sequences in Marvel’s Eternals? Which DC Comics movie star debunked theories about a cameo in Zack Snyder’s Justice League? Will James Gunn do another project with Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a first look at “Do Not Resuscitate,” the upcoming sixth episode of the second season of Batwoman.

Shutdowns from COVID-19 made it possible for Superman & Lois to shoot in a newspaper office in Canada.

I finally start working on my dream Marvel-DC cinematic crossover & some bastard leaks footage on the first day of shooting. So uncool. pic.twitter.com/FIPK7fGKIH — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 20, 2021

James Gunn cleverly retweeted this viral video of a young child making sure Thanos doesn’t get up again.

Both seasons of the Superman prequel series Krypton from Syfy are now available for free on The CW Seed.

Here’s the cast of Superman & Lois talking about the making of the series before it premieres on The CW.

In case you haven’t seen, The Flash star Grant Gustin bulked up a little bit for the new season of the show.

Gal Gadot shared this photo Zack Snyder took on the day of her camera test for Batman v Superman.

In preparation for Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson is upping his training regimen to two workouts each day.

