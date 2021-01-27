Want to get your hands on the Strucker watch from WandaVision? Are your kids looking for a good Spider-Ham graphic novel? Is the Justice League Dark series still in the work for HBO Max? Who could the villain be in Marvel’s WandaVision? Did you know Invincible crossed over with Spider-Man in 2004? How much did Wonder Woman 1984 help HBO Max boost subscriber numbers? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Titan Books is releasing Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – The Art of the Game on February 16.

Did you know that Image’s Invincible and Spider-Man teamed up to fight against Doc Ock back in 2014?

? A Message from Krakoa: A new team of X-Men will be revealed at the 2021 Hellfire Gala. Who will be elected to protect mutantkind? That’s up to YOU. Vote now for which mutant you think should join the first X-Men team of the Krakoan era at https://t.co/jRlIw5UATC. #XMenVote pic.twitter.com/DY44HaAt6u — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) January 27, 2021

In case you didn’t hear, you can vote on one of the new members of the X-Men for the 2021 Hellfire Gala.

James Gunn says you don’t need to have seen the first Suicide Squad movie to keep up with his new one.

Alex Ross showed off the making of his book Marvelocity, full of incredible Marvel Comics pieces of artwork.

Wonder Woman 1984 helped give HBO Max a big boost in their subscriber numbers, totaling 41.5 million.

Marvel/Scholastic are releasing Spider-Ham: Great Power, No Responsibility, a graphic novel for kids.

SHIELD is now a real government organization monitoring and analyzing air, land or space-based threats.

