Why will the new Batwoman have a hard time accepting Batman‘s rule about killing? Want to watch a documentary about the science of Superman‘s super powers? Is the set of Peacemaker referencing Green Lantern? Could Scarlet Witch pop up in Spider-Man 3? Who does Paul Bettany side with on the debate over who has America’s ass? Remember how awful Inhumans was on ABC? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Mr. Sunday Movies takes a look back at the terrible, failed ABC TV series adaptation of Marvel’s Inhumans.

Batwoman star Javicia Leslie says Batman‘s no-killing rule will be difficult for Ryan Wilder to accept.

bye ?? pic.twitter.com/JGoOh5RtT8 — nat l WandaVision era (@Billieuwuz) January 19, 2021

Someone noticed that a bit of Paul Bettany‘s unpainted skin made it into a shot from Marvel’s WandaVision.

Batwoman‘s creator Caroline Dries confirmed large crowd scenes from season 2 shot before the pandemic.

Here’s a look at “Bat Girl Magic!,” the upcoming third episode of the second season of The CW’s Batwoman.

WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer said the fourth episode coming this week will be a “revealing” one.

This signal is out of this world ? Marvel Studios' #WandaVision is now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/oa8VlTU0ei — WandaVision (@wandavision) January 25, 2021

Here’s a groovy 1970s-inspired poster for WandaVision featuring Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine, easily the worst of the Wolverine spin-offs, is coming to Hulu next month.

