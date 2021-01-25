Want to see the trailer for the new Heroes Reborn coming from Marvel Comics? Did you know Senator Patrick Leahy is a huge Batman fan? Will Ray Fisher still promote Zack Snyder’s Justice League? Want to hear a theory about Hydra in WandaVision? Will Thanos make an appearance in Eternals? Could Spider-Man 3 be shooting secretly back-to-back with a fourth movie? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s the trailer for the update of the Heroes Reborn story arc coming from Marvel Comics in May this year.

Did you know Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont is a huge Dark Knight fan appearing in Batman movies?

Here’s a look behind the scenes at the new Batwoman, currently embarking on a second season on The CW.

Jaimie Alexander has arrived in Australia to prepare to shoot Thor: Love & Thunder with Taika Waititi.

Here’s the trailer for the fourth season of Black Lightning, which will mark the end of the series on The CW.

Anthony Mackie says The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is all about naming a new Captain America.

Here’s another retro video game-inspired 16-bit version of the epic final battle from Avengers: Endgame.

Despite feuding with Warner Bros., Ray Fisher will still promote Zack Snyder’s Justice League release.

