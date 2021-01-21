Want to see the new trailer for Superman & Lois? Why is the season premiere of The Flash being delayed? What Avengers: Endgame scene made Chris Evans emotional when he saw it with a crowd? What is Marvel’s Behind the Mask documentary on Disney+? What will happen to WandaVision as they get into more modern sitcoms? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik has a new Flash Facts book with fundamental STEM lessons for kids.

Marvel Comics has teased a new version of Heroes Reborn, the 1996-1997 crossover event, is coming soon.

Catch up with Batwoman co-star Camrus Johnson in this interview released in conjunction with season 2.

Marvel Studios has been using secret production company names to hide projects, and a new one has surfaced.

Marvel’s Behind the Mask is a brand new documentary special coming to Disney+ starting on February 12.

The Flash season 7 premiere has been pushed back to allow for a two-hour Superman & Lois premiere event.

Speaking of Superman & Lois, here’s the first full trailer for the series, coming to The CW on February 23.

There’s a rumor going around that Batman: The Animated Series may have a sequel project in the works.

